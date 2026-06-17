T-Birds, M&T Bank "Together We Can" Initiatives Raise $185,000 During 2025-26 Season

Published on June 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The 2025-26 season once again showcased the Thunderbirds' commitment to the Springfield community. Through the organization's "Together We Can" Community Partnership with M&T Bank, players and mascot Boomer made more than 400 community appearances throughout the year, while the Springfield Thunderbirds Foundation raised over $185,000 in support of numerous local charities and nonprofit organizations.

"Our commitment to being a true champion for the Western Massachusetts community remains at the heart of everything we do," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Every year, we're humbled by the opportunity to connect with so many individuals, families, schools, and organizations throughout the Pioneer Valley, and we're grateful for partners like M&T Bank who share our passion for making a meaningful difference. The generosity and community spirit that define the 413 continue to inspire us, and we're proud to use our platform to help strengthen and support the region we proudly call home."

As has become the norm for the T-Birds, just about every day featured a tangible community presence, with an average of more than one appearance daily by team staff, players, and mascot Boomer. Community visits range from youth hockey program practices with their favorite T-Birds stars to charitable presences in Western Mass and corporate partner events.

"At M&T Bank, we are proud to support initiatives that bring people together and create meaningful impact across our communities," said Maureen Picknally, Senior Vice President Business Banking Team Leader for M&T Bank. "The Thunderbirds continue to raise the bar, both on the ice and through innovative community initiatives. We're deeply committed to strengthening Springfield and Western Massachusetts and honored to work alongside an organization equally dedicated to supporting the community."

Before players ever arrived in Massachusetts for the regular season, the T-Birds were already making an impact in the community. The summer of 2025 began with the return of the Community Caravan, presented with support from MassMutual. The program made stops in Springfield, Enfield, Conn., and Westfield, with each visit benefiting a different local nonprofit organization. The Gray House in Springfield accepted donations of baby food, diapers, wipes, school supplies, and food items, while the Enfield Food Shelf and Westfield Food Pantry also collected food donations, giving T-Birds fans the opportunity to show their generosity and support.

A unique community partnership debuted in October when T-Birds forward Matt Luff approached the team with a desire to support a local animal shelter. A lifelong dog lover, Luff and the T-Birds connected with the Foundation for TJO Animals to launch Luff's Pups. Even after being traded in February, Luff honored his commitment by donating $50 per point scored throughout his season, culminating in a $2,600 donation at season's end.

As winter approached in November, the T-Birds once again partnered with Springfield Public Schools for the annual T-Birds School Day Game, providing a special educational experience for local students. More than 6,000 students attended the game and received an educational workbook that helped connect the hockey rink with the classroom, creating a meaningful and fun atmosphere for all in attendance.

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, the T-Birds and Rock 102 once again teamed up to make a major contribution to the Mayflower Marathon. T-Birds fans answered the call, donating a TD Bank Mobile's worth of non-perishable food items to support those facing food insecurity in Western Massachusetts. Thanks to the contributions of both organizations and their supporters, a new record of more than $260,000 in food and monetary donations was raised to directly benefit the cause, with the T-Birds contributing $5,000 toward that output.

Throughout the season, the T-Birds remained committed to supporting cancer research and awareness efforts across the Springfield community. Hockey Fights Cancer Night once again served as a powerful reminder that, regardless of the competition on the ice, everyone comes together off of it in the fight against this devastating disease. Through a variety of fundraising initiatives during the season, more than $27,000 was raised to benefit local cancer-focused charities.

For a tenth consecutive year, the T-Birds brought thousands of smiles to the community through their annual Teddy Bear Toss game in December. More than 8,000 stuffed animals rained onto the ice following a T-Birds goal, with each one ultimately finding its way into the hands of children in need as a meaningful holiday gift. Benefiting organizations included the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, Boys & Girls Club Family Center, CHD, MLK Family Services, and several other local charities.

To close out the 2025 calendar year, the Thunderdome welcomed another celebration of inclusion on Dec. 28 with the 6th annual Sensory Friendly Sunday presented by CHD. The event is designed to create a more comfortable game-day experience for fans with sensitivities to light and sound, featuring no goal horns, no strobing lights, and reduced volume levels throughout the arena. Students and faculty from Springfield College's Occupational Therapy program were also on hand, gaining valuable real-world experience while helping support fans who needed a break from the game at designated sensory-friendly cool-down stations outside the main seating bowl.

Perhaps no single event better exemplifies the T-Birds' commitment to the community than the annual Pink in the Rink game benefiting the Rays of Hope. Through the continued partnership between the T-Birds and Baystate Health, the ninth annual event drew a ninth consecutive sellout crowd and generated a $28,000 donation for Rays of Hope through the postgame jersey auction.

In addition to the T-Birds' signature events and longstanding community initiatives, the organization continued to develop new ways to make an impact. In partnership with the Hampden County Sheriff's Office and YWCA of Western Massachusetts, the T-Birds launched their first-ever Domestic Violence Awareness Night on April 4, highlighted by a specialty warmup jersey worn prior to the game. Through the auction of those jerseys, the organization raised more than $5,700 to support local domestic violence awareness and survivor services.

The Thunderbirds' impact extended well beyond game nights. The Stick to Reading program, presented by MassMutual, enjoyed another successful year, engaging 58 local schools and encouraging students to develop a lifelong love of reading. Participants who met their reading goals earned tickets to a Thunderbirds game as a reward for their achievement. Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds once again partnered with the Springfield City Library system for Boomer's Reading Club, hosting six read-aloud sessions at library branches throughout the city. Each event featured visits from Thunderbirds players and mascot Boomer, helping bring stories to life for young readers while fostering a connection between literacy and community.

Local students also benefited from the T-Birds' community efforts throughout the year. Through a renewed partnership with All States Materials Group, the T-Birds Floor Hockey Program provided select Springfield Public Schools with complete floor hockey equipment packages, including sticks, balls, nets, and Thunderbirds-branded pinnies, giving physical education teachers lasting resources to incorporate hockey into their curriculum. In total, more than $1,500 worth of equipment was donated during the school year.

Hockey season may be over, but the T-Birds commitment to the Springfield community does not take any days off. Local organizations interested in partnering with the T-Birds can learn more about the T-Birds' community programs right now by calling (413) 739-4625.

In addition, Thunderbirds' 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can reserve their seat by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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