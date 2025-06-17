BIG3 and EASL Partnering in Asia

Los Angeles / Hong Kong - The BIG3 - the premier global 3-on-3 basketball league -and East Asia Super League (EASL) -the champions league of Asian basketball - today announced the beginning of a wide-reaching and first-of-its-kind strategic partnership to bring the best in global 3-on-3 basketball to fans across Asia in 2026.

The partnership marks a new chapter for both organizations, combining BIG3's world-renowned 3-on-3 format and entertainment-first approach with EASL's deep connections to Asia's professional basketball leagues, teams, and fan communities.

Beyond the competition, this collaboration is about cultural exchange. In addition to the pace, defense, and creativity that define the game, BIG3 integrates a level of entertainment not seen in other leagues, providing fans and players across Asia with a new way to experience basketball.

Known for its speed, physicality, and non-stop action, BIG3 has built a strong following in the United States and is now expanding its reach. Featuring current and former NBA players, Hall of Fame coaches, and top talent from the international 3-on-3 circuit, the BIG3 fosters the highest level of competition and this showcase will deliver a new experience and raise the bar for 3-on-3 basketball across the region.

"BIG3 was built to change how people experience basketball," BIG3 Co-CEO Ice Cube said. "Through this landmark partnership with EASL, we're taking that mission to Asia and inviting millions more to be part of it. The EASL has done an incredible job elevating the gameplay across Asia and specifically, growing its popularity with young sports fans. This partnership will set the stage for the future of the BIG3 and we can't wait to bring our game there next year."

This announcement follows the debut of the BIG3's eighth season live in Chicago on June 14, 2025. The highly successful league debuted in 2017 to much renown and has cultivated an incredibly diverse, engaged, and active fanbase with audiences rivaling, and topping, that of NWSL, NHL, MLS, and MLB.

The league has previously brought its brand of basketball to fans around the world, with international matchups held in Nassau, Toronto, and London, where the 2023 BIG3 Champion was crowned at the O2 Arena in front of a sold-out crowd. Earlier this year, the BIG3 also entered into a partnership with the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia to bring the BIG3 game to Australian Basketball fans in Fall 2025.

Since its founding, EASL has focused on raising the standard of competition in Asia by bringing together the top teams from the continent's leading domestic leagues. This partnership with BIG3 marks a next step in EASL's growth, introducing a new style of basketball and creating additional connections between Asia and the global basketball community.

"We're here to push limits," EASL Chief Executive Officer Henry Kerins said. "BIG3 brings a different level, a different style, and a different energy to basketball. Taking it to Asia with EASL shows how far the game can go. Fans are going to see something fresh and something real, and it's only the beginning."

EASL and BIG3 will continue to collaborate on event planning, fan engagement, and media rollout in the lead-up to 2026, with more announcements regarding cities and schedules to come.

