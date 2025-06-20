NASCAR's Michael Waltrip, Brewing Co. Join Nashville Kats Arena Football Team Ownership

June 20, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







The Nashville Kats, a founding franchise of Arena Football 1 (AF1), announced today that NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip and his craft beer company, Michael Waltrip Brewing, have joined the team's ownership group. This landmark partnership adds another household name to the growing list of legendary sports figures backing the revival of one of arena football's most storied brands.

Michael Waltrip and Michael Waltrip Brewing enter the ownership group via a cross-branded equity and sponsorship deal, enhancing both the team's entertainment value and beverage experience for fans across the AF1 league. The duo joins a high-profile ownership group that includes Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden and AF1 Commissioner and former NFL Head Coach Jeff Fisher, who also serves as majority owner of the Nashville Kats.

"With Mr. Waltrip joining our group, we now have three living legends attached to the Nashville Kats - Jeff Fisher, Jon Gruden, and Michael Waltrip - all with the ultimate goal to win championships and raise the AF1 to its ultimate potential along with any team associated with the AF1," said Bobby DeVoursney, CEO and Managing Partner of the Nashville Kats. "It is a very exciting time to be a Kat and a team in the AF1 I can't tell you how lucky I feel to be a part of this star-studded group. I just can't wait to see the faces when each one walks into the stadium truly amazing. The true potential of this amazing sport hasn't been this bright in over 20 years. Its time for arena football and AF1 to take its place with the major sports leagues."

Michael Waltrip, a two-time Daytona 500 winner and one of NASCAR's most beloved personalities, brings decades of racing pedigree and a nationally recognized brand in Michael Waltrip Brewing - known for its bold flavors and regional fan loyalty. The brewery will become the Official Craft Beer of the Nashville Kats, with branded activations, themed merchandise, and a "Waltrip Winner's Circle" fan zone planned for the upcoming season.

This partnership is another bold move as AF1 continues to gain momentum with its focus on competitive play, high-level entertainment, and visionary leadership. The Nashville Kats, one of the flagship franchises of the league, are positioning themselves as a marquee destination for both fans and elite sports investors.

Bobby DeVoursney 6/19/2025

Nashville Kats - CEO/Managing Partner

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements on collaborative game nights, special-edition beers, and fan events celebrating this high-octane sports crossover.







Arena Football One Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.