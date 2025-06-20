June 20 Transactions Update

June 20, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the June 20, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Droell Greene SW Kansas DB

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

Robert Jones Nashville WR

The following players have been placed on injured reserve.

Dontra Matthews SW Kansas DB

Nick Evans SW Kansas DL

Dakari Thorpe SW Kansas WR

There may be other players who have been released or placed on recallable reassignment, but those will not be published until after the conclusion of the Arena Football Season. Teams may only sign free agents who were not on a roster at the conclusion of Week 13 for the remainder of the AF1 Season.







