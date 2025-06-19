Steelheads and Dallas Stars Sign Two-Year Affiliation Extension

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), in conjunction with the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) and Texas Stars (@TexasStars) have announced on Thursday the signing of a two-year affiliation agreement extension, continuing one of the longest partnerships between a National Hockey League (NHL) and ECHL club through the conclusion of the 2026-27 season.

The Steelheads have served as the ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars since 2005-06 as well as during the 2003-04 season. Since their partnership began, the Steelheads have won two Kelly Cup Championships (2004, 2007) and played in four Kelly Cup Finals (2004, 2007, 2010, 2023). The Steelheads and Stars partnership is the third-longest current continuous affiliation in the ECHL.

Eleven former Steelheads have played with the Stars including; Richard Bachman (2009-10), Landon Bow (2016-17), Matt Climie (2008-09), Dan Ellis (2003-04), B.J. Crombeen (2005-07), Justin Dowling (2012-13), Aaron Gagnon (2007-08), Gavin Morgan (1999-2000), Tom Wandell (2007-08), Francis Wathier (2006-07), and Gemel Smith.

Additionally, two former head coaches have moved up in the Dallas Stars organization. Derek Laxdal (2005-10) served as the head coach for the Texas Stars, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate for Dallas, for six seasons before being promoted to Dallas during the 2019-20 season. Neil Graham (2012-19) was appointed head coach of the Texas Stars during the 2019-20 campaign.

