Sandlin, Troye, and Brand Toss Combined No-Hitter against RubberDucks

June 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (34-33) tossed a combined no-hitter against the Akron RubberDucks (43-25) 10-0 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Park in front of 6,868 fans, the ninth sellout crowd of the season.

Sea Dogs RHP David Sandlin (4-3, 3.90 ERA) received the win, tossing six scoreless innings while tying his season-high strikeout total of nine. RHP Christopher Troye added two innings of shutout ball in relief. LHP Jonathan Brand closed the game, hurling one inning while tallying two strikeouts. The last time the Portland Sea Dogs threw a combined no-hitter was back on July 23, 2023 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Gonzalez, Cellucci, Guerrero).

Portland ambushed Akron in the bottom of the first. With one out, Max Ferguson singled and then advanced to third on a single by Ronald Rosario. Following a walk issued to Caden Rose which loaded the bases, a wild pitch brought home Ferguson from third to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 advantage. Then Drew Ehrhard ripped a two-run single that scored Rosario and Rose to give the Sea Dogs a 3-0 lead. The next batter Ahbram Liendo laced a single which moved Ehrhard to third. In the next at-bat, Luis Ravelo peppered an RBI single that increased the Sea Dogs lead to 4-0.

The Sea Dogs struck again in the bottom of the third. D.Ehrhard got the inning started with a double and then moved to third when Liendo reached on an error. With runners on the corners, a balk was committed by the RubberDucks pitcher which allowed D.Ehrhard to score and made the game 5-0. After the balk, Ravelo (1) launched a two-run home run to extend Portland's lead to 7-0.

Portland scratched another run in the bottom of the fourth. A leadoff walk surrendered to Ferguson, who then advanced to second on a single by Allan Castro. Ferguson reached third on a wild pitch. After another out was recorded, Rosario grounded out which brought home Ferguson to give the Sea Dogs an 8-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs notched two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. D.Ehrhard drew a leadoff walk to start the inning. A batter later, Ravelo drew a walk which put a runner in scoring position. The next batter Juan Chacon walked to load the bases. Following a strikeout, Ferguson punched a two-run single that increased Portland's lead to 10-0.

Portland tallied 12 hits on the afternoon.

RubberDucks RHP Dylan DeLucia (2-1, 3.86 ERA) was given the loss hurling 3.0 innings of seven-run ball (six earned) on seven hits and struck out four while walking two.

The Sea Dog will have an off day on Monday before traveling to Binghamton to start the second half of the season with a six-game road trip against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night June 24, at 6:07PM EST. Probables for the matchup have yet to be announced.







Eastern League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.