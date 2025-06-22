Baysox Swat Their Way to Sunday Win over SeaWolves

June 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







ERIE, PA  - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, concluded their six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, with a 12-4 win on Sunday afternoon.

Chesapeake (31-36) scored early and often on Sunday. Enrique Bradfield Jr reached base four times for the Baysox, including a single to lead off the game. The next batter, Reed Trimble, singled to center. The ball was misplayed by Erie center fielder Brady Allen, allowing Bradfield to score and Trimble to advance to third base. Bradfield also walked twice and singled home a run in the fifth. He was lifted in the eighth inning of Sunday's game with right hamstring tightness. Trimble was plated on a sacrifice fly from Silas Ardoin to make it 2-0 Chesapeake. Trimble collected two hits and was on base three times for the Baysox in the contest.

Ardoin hit his second sacrifice fly of the game in the third to extend the lead to 3-0. Creed Willems singled home a pair of runs in the fourth as part of a three-run inning. Willems drove in a team-best three runs on Sunday. Luis Valdez got in on the action as well. Valdez walked twice, stole a pair of bases, and clubbed a two-run triple in the fifth. The Baysox led 9-0 through four and a half frames. The SeaWolves' right-handed starter Kenny Serwa (L, 3-1) allowed four runs through three and two-thirds innings of work.

Right-hander Braxton Bragg looked sharp in his return from the Chesapeake injured list on Sunday. The right-hander stuck out five through four and one-third innings with one run allowed. Bragg stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout early on in the second inning.

Blake Money (W, 1-1) bridged three frames for the Baysox on Sunday. He allowed two runs and struck out five in his second-career Double-A outing.

Among other standout performances, Max Wagner notched two hits and drove in a run for Chesapeake as well. The Baysox tallied a season-high 12 runs in the victory and matched a season-best with 12 hits in the finale of the season's first half.

The Baysox begin the second half of the season on Tuesday at home against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 6:35 p.m. ET at Prince George's Stadium. Single-game tickets, ticket plans  and  group offers  for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team  news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit  Baysox.com,  and/or follow the team on  Facebook,  X, and  Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.