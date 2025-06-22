SeaWolves Fall in First Half Finale

June 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (45-24) fell 12-4 to Chesapeake (31-36) in the final game of the first half.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. started the first inning with a single against SeaWolves starter Kenny Serwa. Reed Trimble followed with a single. On the play, Brady Allen made a fielding error in center that allowed Bradfield to score and send Trimble to third. Silas Ardoin's sacrifice fly scored Trimble to make it 2-0.

In the third, Trimble and Creed Willems drew walks. Trimble stole third and scored on Ardoin's second sacrifice fly, making it 3-0.

In the fourth, Serwa departed after a two-out walk to Luis Valdez. Ryan Boyer entered and walked Bradfield. Trimble was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Willems hit a two-run single, making it 5-0. A wild pitch scored Trimble to make it 6-0.

In the fifth, a dropped third strike allowed Carter Young to reach. Boyer walked Anthony Servideo to put two on before Valdez hit a two-run triple to make it 8-0. Bradfield's single scored Valdez to make it 9-0.

Erie got on the board in the fifth. Eduardo Valencia smacked an RBI double to make it 9-1. Later in the inning, Justice Bigbie drew a bases-loaded walk from Robinson Martinez to make it 9-2.

Against Yosber Sanchez in the sixth, Chesapeake scored on Jalen Vasquez's RBI single to make it 10-2.

Danny Serretti's RBI groundout in the sixth, after Jim Jarvis singled and advanced to third on Brady Allen's double, made it 10-3.

RBIs by Willems and Max Wagner in the seventh against Sanchez extended Chesapeake's lead to 12-3.

Jake Holton smashed a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh against Blake Money. His 12th blast of the season cut the deficit to 12-4.

Money (1-1) defeated Serwa (3-1).

The SeaWolves begin the second half in Somerset with the first of six against the Patriots at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

