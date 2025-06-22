Fightin Phils End First Half with Loss to Yard Goats

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (25-42) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (36-33) 9-1 Sunday to end the first half of the season. Reading fell behind early and couldn't bounce back, losing the series 2-4.

Estibenzon Jimenez (L, 0-1) debuted for the Fightin Phils on the mound after a promotion. He struck out 56 batters in 53.0 innings in Jersey Shore this season and walked just 15. But Jimenez walked the leadoff batter to begin the day. After striking out the second batter, he fell into trouble with another walk and a single.

Despite scoring just two runs Saturday, the Yard Goats took the first lead off the bat of Juan Guerrero to score Cole Carrigg. Then came a mammoth shot from Zach Kokoska over the Redner's Event Center, scoring three and building a 4-0 lead before Jimenez could work out of the jam.

Following a quick bottom half of the first, Jimenez allowed another no-doubt shot, this time from GJ Hill. The Fightin Phils' offense nearly cut into the deficit against starter Connor Staine (W, 2-5). But with second and third, Cade Fergus was caught looking at strike three to thwart the threat.

Staine exited after four walks in 3.0 innings for Carlos Torres and Reading's offense received a jolt. Consecutive doubles to deep right field instantly made it second and third with no outs. Saturday, the Fightin Phils exploded for a season-high 17 hits in a 12-2 win. With Hartford's starter now out, the offense got on the board with a sacrifice fly by Andrick Nava. Moore was then stranded at third.

Just as Jimenez seemed to be finding a groove, he lost his stride as the top of the Yard Goats' order rallied three hits to score a run. Though after a mound visit, Jimenez induced a 6-4-3 double play to leave two on and end his day. Gunner Mayer came on in relief and worked through Hartford's lineup. He allowed just one hit and a walk in two innings, striking out two and keeping the deficit at five entering the bottom of the seventh.

Travis Kuhn wasn't as productive, walking three batters in the process of allowing three runs and being pulled for Andrew Walling. While Saturday's game was Reading dominating Hartford, Sunday turned into a complete 180-degree change, resulting in an eight-run loss to end the two-week home stand.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. RHP Manuel Mercedes will start for Richmond, with Reading's pitcher yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

