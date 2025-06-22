Ducks End Trip Losing 10-0 No-Hitter in Portland

Portland right-hander David Sandlin struck out nine and combined with two relievers in a no-hitter of the RubberDucks in a 10-0 Sea Dogs series finale victory to split the six-game series and close the first half of the season at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field Sunday afternoon. Akron dropped the final three games of its two-week road trip to finish 7-5.

Turning Point

Sandlin came within a pitch of an immaculate first inning before striking out the side on 11 pitches. In the bottom of the first, shortstop Max Ferguson singled with one out off right-hander Dylan DeLucia. Catcher Ronald Rosario hit a two-out single, and left fielder Caden Rose walked to load the bases. A passed ball by catcher Cameron Barstad scored the first run, and first baseman Drew Ehrhard hit a two-run single to left field for a 3-0 lead. Second baseman Ahbram Liendo and third baseman Luis Ravelo hit consecutive singles to make it 4-0. For a third straight game, Portland never lost its lead.

Mound Presence

DeLucia faced all nine batters in the first inning before a scoreless second inning. In the third, he allowed three more runs as three straight batters reached with one out, capped by Ravelo's two-run home run for a 7-0 Portland lead. DeLucia allowed a career-high seven runs - six earned - in three innings. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on three walks and one hit with two strikeouts. Two of those runs scored with right-hander Tyler Thornton on the mound before he worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Left-hander Shawn Rapp struck out three batters in two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

Against Sandlin, the RubberDucks had only a second-inning walk by Barstad until consecutive walks began the sixth, when Sandlin retired the next three batters. Akron drew two walks in the eighth against right-hander Christopher Troye before he finished two hitless innings. With two outs in the ninth, right-hander Jonathan Brand walked first baseman Jorge Burgos and hit Barstad with a pitch before getting center fielder Jake Fox on a foul popup to end the game.

Notebook

The no-hitter was the first for Portland - and first by an Akron opponent - since Sea Dogs right-hander C.J. Liu no-hit the RubberDucks in Game 1 of a May 5, 2023, doubleheader at Canal Park. It was the first nine-inning no-hitter against Akron since Erie's Thad Weber no-hit the Aeros on Aug. 22, 2009, in Erie...After Akron won the first three games in Portland without ever losing a lead, the Sea Dogs won the final three by doing the same and outscored the RubberDucks, 32-20, in the six-game series. Each team hit seven homers in the series...Game Time: 2:45...Attendance: 6,868.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open the second half against Harrisburg with a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







