Homers Keep Ducks 0.5 Back with 7-6 Win in Portland

June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks third baseman Dayan Frías, catcher Cameron Barstad, and left fielder Guy Lipscomb each homered, and left-hander Rodney Boone matched his season high with eight strikeouts in a 7-6 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in the third game of a six-game series at Delta Dental Park Thursday night. Akron's season-long six-game winning streak kept the club a half game behind Erie in the Southwest Division first-half race with three games remaining.

Turning Point

In the first inning against right-hander Caleb Bolden, shortstop Angel Genao hit a one-out single, and Frías crushed a two-out, two-run home run halfway up the pavilion above the right-field wall. Akron held the lead the rest of the night.

Mound Presence

Boone allowed a leadoff single in the first inning and a two-out triple in the third inning but kept Portland scoreless through the first five innings. He retired the first two batters of the sixth before consecutive singles by right fielder James Tibbs III and designated hitter Allan Castro. Left-hander Shawn Rapp entered and allowed a three-run home run - the first against him this season - to catcher Ronald Rosario to cut the Akron lead to 6-3. Boone was charged two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Right-handers Tyler Thornton and Magnus Ellerts each worked around a pair of baserunners in their respective scoreless innings. Right-hander Davis Sharpe got the first two outs of the ninth before four straight hits brought home three runs and Portland within 7-6, but he struck out Rosario with the tying run at second base to end the game.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks added three runs in the second inning. Lipscomb hit a one-out single, ending Bolden's outing, and went to second on an errant pickoff throw by right-hander Jake Anderson. He scored on second baseman Alex Mooney 's ground ball through the third baseman Luis Ravelo, and after Barstad singled, designated hitter Cooper Ingle hit an RBI single, and a two-out wild pitch scored the final run. Barstad's homer in the fourth made it 6-0, and Lipscomb's homer in the ninth made it 7-3 at the time.

Notebook

The RubberDucks have their first six-game winning streak since Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2024, at home against Bowie. Akron's last six-game road winning streak was April 23-28, 2024, in Altoona...Genao has a six-game hitting streak and a team-high 12 hits through the first nine games of the trip...Ingle also extended his six-game hitting streak...Ellerts has pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings over his last seven appearances...Game Time: 2:35...Attendance: 4,889.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Portland at 6:20 p.m. Friday at Delta Dental Park. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (7-2, 2.41 ERA) is scheduled to face Sea Dogs right-hander Blake Wehunt (2-6, 3.81 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







