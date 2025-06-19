Special Guests Added to New York Black Yankees Tribute Night in Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will play as the New York Black Yankees on Saturday, August 2 at TD Bank Ballpark as part of a tribute night to honor the historic Negro Leagues team. The Patriots take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SFG) at 7:05 pm. The game is presented by TD Bank and will feature a postgame fireworks show.

The New York Black Yankees were a professional Negro Leagues baseball team based in New York City, Paterson, New Jersey, and Rochester, New York from 1932 to 1948, and independently through 1957. It is the third season the Patriots will pay tribute to the iconic team through their New York Black Yankees initiative.

Two former Negro Leagues players, James Cobbin and Dennis Biddle, will appear at the event.

Cobbin signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but facing racial discrimination during spring training, he accepted an offer to play in the Negro Leagues. Cobbin played in the Negro Leagues from 1956 to 1957 for the New York Black Yankees and the Indianapolis Clowns.

Biddle made his debut in the Negro Leagues in 1953 at just 17 years old for the Chicago American Giants. His promising career was cut short the following year due to an ankle injury. He is remembered for the nickname he earned as "The Man Who Beat the Man Who Beat the Man" after achieving a victory against a pitcher who had previously defeated the legendary Satchel Paige.

Both players will take part in a pre-game interview on the field at 6:30 pm, throw out a ceremonial first pitch and will be available for autographs on the concourse during the early part of the game.

The event is part of the Patriots commitment to Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" program, a Black-community focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport and highlight Black culture and organizations.

WFAN on-air host Keith McPherson will be the emcee of the night and will lead the discussion with Biddle and Cobbin, as well as the team's New York Black Yankees ambassador and Yankees legend Willie Randolph.

Patriots players and coaches will be wearing jerseys and hats with logos specifically created to honor the Black Yankees. The designs were created to give the historic team their own identity and branding they never had since they played in look-a-like Yankees uniforms during their existence.

The jerseys will be auctioned off online to raise money for Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum (SSAAM) and their work to tell the story of the unique culture, experiences, and contributions of the African American community of the Sourland Mountain Region.

The New York Black Yankees were founded by the famous American tap dancer, singer and Hollywood actor, Bill "Bojangles" Robinson. To honor Bojangles, Ohiole Dibua, a street twirler from Baltimore, MD, will entertain fans with elements of street dancing, twirling, magic and comedy. He has entertained audiences around the world ranging from major sporting events and several "Got Talent" television programs internationally.

The 40+ Double Dutch Club Plainfield will be jumping rope with fans, entertaining on the field and bringing lots of energy at the game.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early by 6:15 pm for the special pre-game performances including Ohiole and the on-field discussion about the Negro Leagues.

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative card strip featuring New York Black Yankees James Cobbin, John "Neck" Stanley, "Big George" Crowe and Bill "Bojangles" Robinson.

Partners for the event currently include SSAAM, Prince Rodgers Foundation, the City of Plainfield and Renaissance Cyclists Defeating Cancer

Music during the game will highlight Black artists throughout history and fans will be able to enjoy soul food and beverage from Family Flava.







