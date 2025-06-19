Yard Goats Score Three in Eighth to Win in Reading

Reading, PA - The Yard Goats rallied to come from behind and beat the Reading Fightin Phils 6-4 on Thursday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. GJ Hill ripped a two-run single in the eighth inning to give the Yard Goats their first lead, and Sean Sullivan worked a season-high seven innings to earn his fifth win. The Yard Goats trailed 2-0, 3-2, and 4-3 before scoring three times in the eighth to win their second straight game. Reading was held to just two hits after the third inning, a pair of solo home runs by former Red Sox farmhand Alex Binelas. Third baseman Kyle Karros had a hit in his first at-bat to extend his on base streak to 29 consecutive games. Relievers Alec Barger and Brayan Castillo retired the final six batters to end the game.

Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan was impressive again and earned his team-leading fifth win working a season-high seven innings and recording nine strikeouts. He retired the side in order three times and 11 of the final 12 batters faced. He only used 67 pitches to get through six innings and finished with 83 pitches.

The Fightin Phils scored a pair of runs in the third inning off Hartford starter Sean Sullivan to take a 2-0 lead. Robert Moore cracked a two-out two-run double to center field, scoring Leandro Pineda and Cade Fergus to give Reading a 2-0 lead.

The Yard Goats tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning on two errors on the same play. Dyan Jorge hit a sharp ground ball to second baseman Robert Moore who misplayed it and then threw it over the head of first baseman Alex Binelas allowing Kyle Karros and Jose Torres to score and tie the game at 2-2.

Reading took a 3-2 lead on Alex Binelas' solo home run in the fourth inning, but the Yard Goats responded with the game tying run in the sixth. Zach Kokosak led off with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a hit, and scored on an infield grounder by Braiden Ward to make it 3-3. Binelas put Reading ahead again with a solo home run in the 7th inning but the Yard Goats came back.

Hartford took its first lead with three runs in the eighth inning against the Reading bullpen. GJ Hill cracked a two-out single, scoring Ronaiker Palma and Braiden Ward to give the Yard Goats a 5-4 lead. Cole Carrigg's RBI grounder scored Jorge to make it 6-4. Palma and Ward both reached on singles.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game series against Reading on Friday night (7:00 PM). RHP Blake Adams will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Wil Crowe will start for Reading. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, June 24th to host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.







