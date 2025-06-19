Rain Suspends Squirrels and Curve on Thursday Night

June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Altoona and Richmond were suspended after two innings in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The game will resume tomorrow evening at 5:00 p.m. with a seven-inning game to follow. Game two of tonight's doubleheader, the scheduled make-up from Tuesday night's rainout, has been canceled.

Richmond scored two runs in the top of the first inning off Curve right-hander Jarod Bayless. After a Diego Velasquez double, Adrian Sugastey lifted a sacrifice fly. Sabin Ceballos later plated a second run on an RBI-single. The Curve scratched a run back in the bottom of the first inning on a Nick Cimillo sacrifice fly.

The game entered a rain delay in the top of the third inning with Richmond leading 2-1 and was eventually suspended after a delay of three hours and two minutes. The Curve will continue their series at PNG Field on Friday night with first pitch set for 5:00 p.m. to resume tonight's game. Pitchers are yet to be announced.

