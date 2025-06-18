Dotel K's 8 in Series Opening Win

June 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona scored a pair of early runs and used excellent pitching to secure a 2-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona built an early 2-0 lead, using four first inning hits to score the first two runs of the game. Maikol Escotto began the rally with a single and after Termarr Johnson bunted his way aboard, Nick Cimillo drove in Escotto with a single to left. After a fly out from Sammy Siani, Mike Jarvis singled home Johnson to push the Curve to 2-0.

Wilber Dotel turned in six scoreless innings on the mound, his first scoreless outing since April 23rd at Chesapeake. Dotel struck out the side in order in the third inning en route to eight strikeouts in the game. It was Dotel's fourth start (out of 13 total) in which he's struck out at least eight batters this season. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed one walk, one hit batsman and two singles in his outing.

Following the strong start from Dotel, Emmanuel Chapman tossed a scoreless seventh inning and worked around two hits and an error in the eighth inning to hold the game at a 2-1 lead for Altoona.

As Richmond took the field for the bottom of the eighth, a heavy thunderstorm arrived at PNG Field; delaying the game for an hour and 34 minutes before the game resumed at approximately 9:45 p.m. After the Curve went down in order at the plate in the bottom of the eighth, righty Wilkin Ramos worked around a 2-out single to earn his second save of the season.

Altoona picked up ten hits, but did not draw a walk, in the series opener. Three Curve players bunted their way aboard in the win.

Sammy Siani returned to the Curve lineup after missing about a month of action, going 0-for-4.

The Curve continue their series at PNG Field on Thursday night against the Flying Squirrels as the team's play a doubleheader to make up Tuesday's postponement. Righty Po-Yu Chen takes the ball in the opener with RHP Jarod Bayless slated for game two for the Curve. Lefty Jack Choate is slated to start game one for the Flying Squirrels with RHP Nick Sinacola in line to start game two. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.

