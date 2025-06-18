Liendo Homers in 6-3 Loss to RubberDucks

June 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (31-32) fell to the Akron RubberDucks (42-22) 6-3 in front of 5,661 fans at Delta Dental Park on Wednesday evening. The Sea Dogs currently hold the third-place spot, 11.0 games behind the first-place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Akron took a 2-0 lead on a pair of solo home runs by Kahlil Watson (6), The first one came in the top of the fourth and then he jacked the second one in the top of the sixth.

The RubberDucks piled on more runs in the top of the seventh. Guy Lipscomb doubled and then advanced to third on a throwing error during a failed pickoff attempt. Following a walk issued to Jake Fox, Cooper Ingle notched an RBI single that scored Lipscomb which extended Akron's lead to 3-0. In the next at-bat a forceout allowed Angel Genao to reach base while moving Fox to third. The next batter Watson cracked an RBI single to give Akron a 4-0 lead. In the ensuing at-bat, Dayan Frias hit an RBI single that scored Genao and gave the RubberDucks a 5-0 lead.

Portland retaliated in the bottom of the seventh. James Tibbs III cracked a single for his first hit in the Red Sox organization. Allan Castro notched a single which moved Tibbs III to second. Following a lineout that advanced Tibbs III to third, Ronald Rosario hit a sacrifice fly that scored Tibbs III and cut the RubberDucks lead to 5-1.

The Sea Dogs trimmed the deficit to two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Max Ferguson nubbed a leadoff single and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Following a strikeout, Ahbram Liendo launched a two-run home run which made the score 5-3.

Akron tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth. At the start of the inning, Fox drew a leadoff walk and then stole second base. Then Fox advanced to third on a flyout. The next batter Genao laced an RBI single, to extend the RubberDucks lead to 6-3.

RHP Trent Denholm (7-2, 1.83 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit and striking out five. LHP Hayden Mullins (1-2, 2.38 ERA) was given the loss hurling 4.1 innings of one run ball (earned) on one hit while walking two and striking out seven.

The Sea Dogs and RubberDucks will meet again tomorrow, Thursday, June 19th at 6pm. RHP Caleb Bolden (0-0, 11.12 ERA) will start for Portland while Akron will send LHP Rodney Boone (4-3, 2.06 ERA) to the bump.







