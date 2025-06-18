June 18, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND DROPS GAME ONE The Sea Dogs fell to Akron last night, 1-0. The RubberDucks were first to score in the top of the fifth inning. After a leadoff single by Alex Mooney, he went on to steal second base. An RBI double by Angel Genao drove home Mooney and Akron led, 1-0. Portland was no-hit until the seventh inning with two outs when Ronald Rosario singled to right field. It was the only hit of the game for the Sea Dogs.

EARLY STILL DOMINANT Despite the losing decision, Connelly Early was strong on the mound again for Portland. He tied a career-high with 6.0 innings pitched allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk. Last night was Early's first losing decision of the season. He currently is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in June through three starts.

FIRST LOSS ON A TUESDAY Last night's 1-0 loss marked the first time the Sea Dogs have lost a Tuesday home game this season. Until last night, they were 4-0 on Tuesdays in Portland. they are now 6-3 overall on Tuesday.

SUMMER SUCCESS Zach Ehrhard and Allan Castro have been very strong at the plate in the month of June so far. Ehrhard is hitting .311 with four doubles, four home runs and six RBI in addition to seven stolen bases. Castro is batting .300 with a double, three homers and nine RBI.

WELCOME TO THE RED SOX Prior to last night's game, outfielder James Tibbs III was added to Portland's roster. Tibbs was acquired by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Rafael Devers. Tibbs appeared in 57 games for High-A Eugene before trade. He hit .246 (51-for-207) with 10 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 32 RBI. Tibbs was originally San Francisco's first round pick (13th overall) in last year's MLB Draft out of Florida State.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have officially clinched the first half Northeast Division championship and are currently 11.0 games ahead of the second place Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats. In the Southwest Division, the Akron RubberDucks are very much still in the playoff race. They sit 0.5 game behind the first place Erie SeaWolves. The RubberDucks could clinch the Southwest Division first half title while they are in Portland this week.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 18, 2004 - Jimmy Alvarez drove in the winning run in the 11th inning to cap a three-run comeback in a 5-4 Sea Dogs win at Binghamton. Four Sea Dog relievers combined for 8.2 scoreless innings.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. His last start was June 12th in Somerset. Against the Patriots, he tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking four and striking out four. Mullins has never faced the RubberDucks.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.