Denholm, Watson Keep Ducks 0.5 Behind with 6-3 Win in Portland

June 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks right-hander Trent Denholm held Portland hitless until the sixth inning, and designated hitter Kahlil Watson had his first career multi-homer game in a three-hit, three-RBI night to lead a 6-3 win over the Sea Dogs in the second game of a six-game series at Delta Dental Park Wednesday night. Akron's five-game winning streak matches its season long and kept the club a half game behind Erie in the Southwest Division first-half race with four games remaining.

Turning Point

Neither team had a hit through the first three innings as Denholm and Portland left-hander Hayden Mullins allowed three baserunners combined. Watson led off the fourth with a 393-foot home run to the Akron bullpen above the right-field wall for a 1-0 Akron lead. He also had the game's second hit, his homer to right-center field in the sixth inning off right-hander Christopher Troye, that made it 2-0.

Mound Presence

Denholm retired 17 of the first 18 Sea Dogs, with only an error allowing a batter to reach base. He struck out five batters without a walk. Left fielder Zach Ehrhard ended the hitless start with a sixth-inning, two-out single, but Denholm picked him off first base to end the inning. Denholm posted his second straight start of six scoreless inning and extended a 16-inning scoreless streak to earn his seventh win - tying for the team and Eastern League lead. Right-hander Jake Miller yielded two hits and a run - the first against him in nine appearances. Right-hander Ross Carver allowed a two-run homer to third baseman Ahbram Liendo in the eighth inning. Right-hander Zach Jacobs earned his third save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks added three runs in the seventh inning. Right fielder Guy Lipscomb doubled to right-center field, went to third base on a throwing error by catcher Juan Montero. Center fielder Jake Fox walked, and catcher Cooper Ingle, Watson and third baseman Dayan Frías each had RBI singles to make it 5-0. In the ninth, Fox walked, stole second base, advanced on Ingle's flyout and scored on Genao's RBI single.

Notebook

The RubberDucks matched their season-long five-game winning streak that opened the season...Akron starting pitchers have allowed just two runs in 39 2/3 innings (0.45 ERA) through eight games on the road trip...Genao has a five-game hitting streak and a team-high 11 hits through the first eight games of the trip...Left fielder Joe Lampe went 0-for-4, ending his season-high six-game hitting streak and 14-game on-base streak...Game Time: 3:01...Attendance: 5,661.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Portland at 6 p.m. Thursday at Delta Dental Park. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (4-3, 2.06 ERA) is scheduled to face Sea Dogs right-hander (0-0, 11.12 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







