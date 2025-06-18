Late Rally Not Enough as Senators Fall 7-3 to Binghamton

June 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators showed late life but couldn't overcome a steady Binghamton offense Wednesday night, falling 7-3 at FNB Field.

Paul DeJong got the Senators off to a fast start in the first inning, launching a two-out solo home run-his first since joining Harrisburg on a MLB rehab-to cut Binghamton's early 2-0 lead in half. Carlos De La Cruz followed with a double, and Murphy Stehly drew a walk, but the threat stalled there.

From there, Harrisburg struggled to generate offense against Binghamton starter Jack Wenninger, who struck out eight over five innings. The Rumble Ponies slowly extended their lead with runs in the 3rd, 5th, and a three-run 7th inning that proved to be the difference. Nick Morabito and Nick Lorusso led the Binghamton attack, combining for four hits, three RBI, and multiple extra-base knocks.

In the seventh, the Senators mounted a response. Seaver King singled and Cayden Wallace followed with a hit of his own. Phillip Glasser delivered a clutch two-out, two-run double to bring Harrisburg within four. The crowd of 3,495 came alive, but the bats couldn't carry the momentum into the late innings.

Bryce Conley (1-4) took the loss for Harrisburg, allowing four runs across five innings. Despite solid relief work from Erick Mejia, the early damage and 15 strikeouts from Harrisburg batters proved too much to overcome.

Up Next:

The Senators and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 11:45 a.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.