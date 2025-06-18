Baysox Shut out by Erie on Wednesday Afternoon

June 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







ERIE, PA. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a score of 14-0 in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday afternoon.

Chesapeake (29-34) collected only one hit on the day on an Adam Retzbach first inning double off the left field wall. This continues Retzbach's career year at the plate, who has now tallied an extra base hit in four of his last six games.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. walked in the third and has now reached base in 24 of 29 games this year. The Orioles No. 2 prospect is coming off a week in which he drew the most walks (8) in the Eastern League.

Ryan Long (L, 2-4) got the start for the Baysox and went three innings, allowed eight runs (seven earned) and walked five in the loss.

The SeaWolves collected 13 hits on the day and seven of them went for extra bases including three homers with two from Chris Meyers. Erie (43-22) scored four runs each in the second and fifth innings and three runs in the third.

Erie starter Jaden Hamm (W, 2-2) went 5.2 shutout innings and struck out five while only allowing one hit and three walks to pick up the win.

The game was called in the bottom of the seventh due to rain. First pitch was delayed for an hour and 19 minutes also due to rain.

The Baysox continue their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Thursday. RHP Nestor German (3-2, 3.46 ERA) is set to start for the Baysox against LHP Carlos Peña (3-4, 2.47 ERA) for the SeaWolves. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm ET from UPMC Park in Erie.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 24 at 6:35 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.