Lorusso's Three Hits, Wenninger's Strong Start Propels Ponies to Wednesday Win in Harrisburg

June 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - Nick Lorusso had three hits and Jack Wenninger earned his seventh win of the year as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (43-20) defeated the Harrisburg Senators 7-3 on Wednesday night at FNB Field.

Binghamton got on the board immediately in the first against Bryce Conley (1-4) as Jett Williams drew a leadoff walk and stole second. The next batter, Nick Morabito, hit an RBI double to right field to put the Ponies up 1-0, his fourth RBI of the series. Ryan Clifford followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the first, Paul DeJong, on an MLB rehab assignment, hit a solo home run to left to cut the deficit to 2-1. Wenninger then allowed a double and a walk but struck out Joe Naranjo to end the inning. After that walk, Wenninger set down seven hitters in a row and retired 13 of the next 14 batters he faced.

The Rumble Ponies would add on to their lead in the third, as Morabito doubled again and Clifford walked. That set up Lorusso who notched the first of his three hits with an RBI single to center, scoring Morabito to give Binghamton a 3-1 lead. With two out in the fifth, Lorusso singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Bryce Conley (1-4). D'Andre Smith then lined an RBI single to center to score Lorusso and extend the lead to 4-1.

Lorusso added on to his banner night in the seventh. After Clifford hit a leadoff single, Lorusso laced a double into the right-centerfield gap, scoring Clifford from first to put Binghamton up 5-1. Kevin Parada added an RBI single to score Lorusso and Matt O'Neill hit a sacrifice fly to cap off the three-run frame.

Wenninger (7-3) allowed just two hits and one run over five plus innings with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Lorusso finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Morabito, Clifford, and Smith each had multi-hit games.

The two teams are back on the field Thursday afternoon, with first pitch at noon and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 11:45 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: It's Morabito's team-leading 18th multi-hit game of the season, he has four RBI over the first two games of the series ...Williams reached base twice and extended his on-base streak to 13 games ...Clifford reached base three times extending his on-base streak to 12 games, he now has 17 multi-hit games...Lorusso now has three (3) hit games on the season...Binghamton finished with 13 hits and each hitter in the lineup reached base at least once.







