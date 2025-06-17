Ponies Fall to Senators in Series Opener in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (42-20) fell to the Harrisburg Senators 7-3 in the series opener Tuesday night at FNB Field. It is only Binghamton's 5th loss in their last 30 games.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board first in the top of the third against Tyler Stuart (1-1), on Nick Morabito's RBI double to right. Stuart would allow only one run over five and two third innings, with two walks and six strikeouts to earn the win.

Harrisburg (32-32) responded by scoring three runs in the bottom of the third against Binghamton starter Zach Thornton (3-2). Phillip Glasser tied the game with an RBI single, and Murphy Stehly hit a two-out, two-run double to put the Senators ahead 3-1. Carlos De La Cruz would add an RBI double in the fifth to make it 4-1 and the Senators scored two more runs in the sixth to make it 6-1.

The Rumble Ponies clawed back in the seventh, as Morabito again came through with a two-run single that cut the deficit to 6-3. Morabito finished the game with two hits and three RBIs. He is now second on the team with 31 runs driven in on the season.

After Harrisburg tacked on a run in the seventh to extend its lead to 7-3, Junior Santos pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the Senators victory.

Jett Williams, named the Eastern League Player of the Week on Monday, finished 3-for-4 with a double and two-runs scored, reaching base four times.

The two teams will continue the series on Wednesday evening, with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 6:15 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: It's Morabito's team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season...Williams notched his 5th three-hit game of the year, tied with Morabito for the team lead...William Lugo and D'Andre Smith also had multi-hit games...it's the Rumble Ponies first game played in Harrisburg since June 6, 2019 (also a 7-3 loss).







