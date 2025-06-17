Stroman Returns to Manchester for Rehab Start against Fisher Cats

June 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (29-34) welcome the Somerset Patriots (29-34) to close out the first half with a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium. With the Binghamton Rumble Ponies already clinching the first half crown, New Hampshire and Somerset are tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast, three games behind Portland and Hartford, who are tied for second.

LAST TIME OUT

Last week, the Fisher Cats and R-Phils split their six-game series with New Hampshire taking the series finale, 5-0.

After New Hampshire took the first two games of the series, 4-3 and 5-4, Reading outscored the Cats 27-12 to rattle off three straight wins. The Fisher Cats responded by tossing their 10th shutout and first one-hitter of the season. Starter Devereaux Harrison (W, 5-5) dealt 5-1/3 scoreless, one-hit innings with six strikeouts before Conor Larkin, Nate Garkow and Johnathan Lavallee handled the final 3-2/3 frames on their way to a 5-0 win.

New Hampshire's 10 shutouts are tied with Erie (DET) for the second-most in Double-A.

Fisher Cats lead-off man Eddinson Paulino led the way offensively by going 10-for-25 with two homers, two doubles and four driven in against the R-Phils. Paulino's 10 hits and two homers were second amongst all Double-A hitters last week.

Jace Bohrofen knocked seven hits in Reading, including five doubles, which were tied for the most in Double-A last week. Bohrofen's 11 doubles and 21 extra base hits lead all Fisher Cats batters, and the power lefty is 7-for-20 in his last five games.

Despite dropping three games in Reading, the Fisher Cats own the second-best record in the Eastern League in June. New Hampshire is 9-4, while the first-half champions, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, are 10-2.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Toronto Blue Jays No. 15 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Juaron Watts-Brown (1-1, 3.68 ERA) will make his fifth start with the Fisher Cats this season. Watts-Brown has completed five innings in each of his first four starts with New Hampshire while piling up 20 strikeouts to nine walks. Last time out, Watts-Brown brought a no-hitter into the bottom of the fourth inning in Reading before surrendering a solo homer. Watts-Brown was taken out after allowing back-to-back triples in the bottom of the sixth to finalize his line with three earned runs on six hits, two walks and two strikeouts in five innings of work. The Blue Jays' third-rounder in 2023 departed High-A Vancouver as the team-leader with 62 strikeouts across 37-1/3 innings. Watts-Brown earned his first win at the Double-A level by tossing six, one-hit innings against Altoona on June 5, and New Hampshire has won three of the four games the righty has started this year.

Former Fisher Cats pitcher Marcus Stroman (0-0, 2.70 ERA) will make his return to Delta Dental Stadium for his second rehab start with the Somerset Patriots. Stroman landed on the Yankees' injured list on April 12 with left knee inflammation after posting an 11.57 earned run average in three starts for New York to start the year. He made his first start with Somerset on June 11 against Portland and went 3-1/3 innings pitched and allowed one earned run on one hit, with two walks and four strikeouts. Stroman found the strike zone with 27 of his 46 total pitches and induced eight groundouts in the Patriots' 4-3 loss. Formerly the 22nd overall pick in 2012, Stroman climbed the ranks of Toronto's farm system to Double-A New Hampshire on August 3, 2012. Stroman made eight appearances and worked eight innings at the end of the 2012 season before receiving a 50-game suspension for violating the minor league drug policy. He was reinstated on May 20, 2013, and went on to make 20 starts for New Hampshire that year. Stroman went 9-5 with a 3.30 earned run average and collected 129 strikeouts in 111-2/3 innings pitched. His 129 punchouts are the fifth-most in a single season in Fisher Cats history. After seven appearances with Triple-A Buffalo to start 2014, Stroman was promoted to the Blue Jays and made his Major League debut on May 4, 2014. He was with Toronto until he was dealt to the Mets for pitchers Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson at the trade deadline in 2019. Stroman went on to sign a free agent deal with the Cubs for the 2022-2023 season before signing a two-year deal with the Yankees before the 2024 campaign. Tuesday night will be Stroman's first start at Delta Dental Stadium since August 27, 2013, against the Portland Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 17, 2018- The Fisher Cats salvaged the final game in Altoona with a 9-1 win over the Curve. Juan Kelly homered in a six-run fourth inning to put New Hampshire up 7-0. Cavan Biggio hit his 15th homer in the ninth inning. Jon Harris allowed one run in his 6.0 innings to improve to 5-3.

WHAT'S NEXT?

New Hampshire and Somerset continue their six-game series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night. The Fisher Cats celebrate the first 25 years of the new millennium with Quarter Century Night on Thursday, June 19, with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire welcomes fans into Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, June 20, with Collect Them All Night, and the first fireworks show of the summer follows Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 21.







