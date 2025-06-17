Senators Surge Ahead, Hold off Binghamton 7-3

June 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators rode a steady offensive attack and solid pitching to a 7-3 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night at FNB Field.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the third, the Senators responded in the bottom half with a three-run frame. Johnathon Thomas doubled and scored on a Phillip Glasser single, then Murphy Stehly broke the tie with a two-run double to left.

Glasser and Stehly both had strong nights, with Glasser collecting three hits and Stehly driving in two runs. Harrisburg padded the lead with two runs in the sixth, capitalizing on a Binghamton error and a sacrifice fly by Cayden Wallace.

On the mound, Tyler Stuart scattered six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out six and inducing three key double plays. Junior Santos slammed the door with a scoreless ninth.

Senators Notables:

Phillip Glasser went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, including a clutch RBI single in the 3rd.

Murphy Stehly had a big day, finishing 2-for-4 with a 2-run double in the 3rd and a steal of home in the 7th.

Johnathon Thomas sparked the offense from the 9-hole, reaching base three times, including a double, walk, and bunt single, and scored once.

Tyler Stuart settled in after early wildness, tossing 5.2 innings and escaping trouble with three double plays.

The bullpen trio of Chance Huff, Garrett Davila, and Daison Acosta held Binghamton to just two runs over 3.1 innings, with Junior Santos slamming the door in the 9th with a clean frame and strikeout.

Up Next:

The Senators and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:150 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 17, 2025

