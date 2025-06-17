Former Fisher Cats Pitcher Stroman Scheduled for Tuesday Rehab

MANCHESTER, NH - The New York Yankees announced on Tuesday, June 17 that former Fisher Cats pitcher Marcus Stroman is scheduled to start in a Major League rehab outing at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, June 17. Stroman, 34, was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays 22nd overall in 2012 (Duke) and appeared in 28 games with the Fisher Cats between 2012-13 before debuting with Toronto in 2014.

From Medford, New York, Stroman was listed in the top five of Toronto's Top 30 (MLB Pipeline) list in 2013. Stroman started all 20 of his appearances in New Hampshire in 2013 and struck out 129 batters in 111.2 innings and was announced as an Organizational All-Star by MLB.com at the end of the season.

Before the end of his time with the Blue Jays, Stroman shined on the international stage and was announced as the World Baseball Classic's MVP when he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Puerto Rico to help deliver the United States their first WBC title.

The Fisher Cats and Patriots are set for their second series of 2025 and their first since Somerset took five of six games from New Hampshire from May 20 through May 25. New Hampshire's Juaron Watts-Brown (1-1, 3.68 ERA) is set for his fifth Double-A start on Tuesday night to start the series with the Patriots.

The Fisher Cats celebrate the first 25 years of the new millennium with Quarter Century Night on Thursday, June 19, with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire welcomes fans into Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, June 20, with Collect Them All Night, and the first fireworks show of the summer follows with Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 21.

