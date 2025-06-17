June 17, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SOMERSET TAKES THE FINALE The Sea Dogs fell to the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon, 3-1 in New Jersey. Somerset started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Dylan Jasso singled and then advanced to third on a double by Brendan Jones. The next batter Garrett Martin lined a two-run single which gave the Patriots a 2-0 lead. Portland wouldn't go down without a fight as they tallied a run in the top of the eighth inning. Luis Ravelo cranked a double and then moved to third base on a flyout. In the ensuing at-bat, Zach Ehrhard hit a groundout that brought Ravelo in and sliced the deficit in half 2-1. The Patriots added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Rafael Flores and Jasso drew consecutive walks. During the next at-bat, Brendan Jones lined an RBI single that brought Flores home which made the score 3-1.

UNFAMILIAR DUCKS Only four current Sea Dogs have ever faced the Akron RubberDucks in their careers. Caleb Bolden, Jonathan Brand, Christopher Troye and Tyler Miller have faced the RubberDucks before. Jonathan Brand owns a 4.50 ERA through one appearance while Troye has a 6.75 ERA and Bolden has an 18.00 ERA. Miller is batting .150 (3-for-20) with five RBI, one double and three strikeouts.

WELCOME TO THE RED SOX Prior to tonight's game, outfielder James Tibbs III was added to Portland's roster. Tibbs was acquired by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Rafael Devers. Tibbs appeared in 57 games for High-A Eugene before trade. He hit .246 (51-for-207) with 10 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 32 RBI. Tibbs was originally San Francisco's first round pick (13th overall) in last year's MLB Draft out of Florida State.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have officially clinched the first half Northeast Division championship and are currently 11.0 games ahead of the second place Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats. In the Southwest Division, the Akron RubberDucks are very much still in the playoff race. They sit 0.5 game behind the first place Erie SeaWolves. The RubberDucks could clinch the Southwest Division first half title while they are in Portland this week.

SONG IS SWEET SO FAR Since being activated by the Sea Dogs, Noah Song has not allowed a run in three outings so far. He has tossed 5.0 innings allowing three hits while issuing one walk and striking out seven. Song has hit one batter. During his first outings with Portland, he has a 0.80 WHIP and .167 average.

EARLY SUMMER SUCCESS Zach Ehrhard and Allan Castro have been very strong at the plate in the month of June so far. Ehrhard is hitting .311 with four doubles, four home runs and six RBI in addition to seven stolen bases. Castro is batting .300 with a double, three homers and nine RBI.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 17, 2008 - The Sea Dogs used a 6-run second inning to beat Akron 11-2 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park. Kris Johnson (4-3) hurled six innings on five hits and two runs to earn the win. Iggy Suarez led Portland's 14-hit attack with three hits and two runs scored. Tony Granadillo and Mickey Hall each homered. John Otness knocked in two runs with a triple and a bases-loaded walk. Portland received a hit from all nine starters and an RBI from seven of nine.

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. In his last start on June 11th at Somerset, he allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out eight in 5.0 innings of work. He gave up a solo homer to Roc Riggio. Early has not faced the RubberDucks.







