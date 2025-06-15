June 15, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

WINNING ON A SATURDAY NIGHT The Sea Dogs won 7-2 on Saturday night in Somerset. Allan Castro started the scoring with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. It was his fourth of the season for the Sea Dogs. In the third, Zach Ehrhard reached base on a fielding error by the pitcher, Trent Sellers, then scored on an RBI triple by Marvin Alcantara. An RBI double by Tyler Miller drove home Castro and the Sea Dogs led, 4-0.Drew Ehrhard smacked his first triple of the year into right centerfield then scored on an RBI double by Karson Simas. He advanced to third on a balk by Cole Ayers and scored on a fielding error by the first baseman, Dylan Jasso. Portland made it a 7-0 game in the top of the fifth inning. Tyler Miller drilled his second double of the night and scored when the next batter, Ronald Rosario, lined an RBI single to right field.

WEHUNT DOMINATES On the mound last night, RHP Blake Wehunt was dominant. After RHP Caleb Bolden opened the game in the first inning, Wehunt pitched 7.0 innings out of the bullpen, striking out a career-high 13 batters out of the 25 that he faced. He now owns a 2-6 record with a 3.81 ERA.

STRONG PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE At the plate, three Sea Dogs recorded multi-hit games last night. Tyler Miller went two-for-five with two doubles while Marvin Alcantara recorded three hits, including a triple. Drew Ehrhard finished the night a home run shy of the cycle with a run.

SIX-IN-A-ROW Outfielder Zach Ehrhard has scored a run in each of his last six games with Portland. He is batting .409 in his last six games with two doubles, two home runs, two RBI and five stolen bases in addition to the runs.

GOING FOR THE SERIES WIN With a 3-3 record this week, the Sea Dogs are going for the series win this afternoon. They have lost three of their last five series and are 2-3 in series finales in that time.

EARLY SUMMER SUCCESS Zach Ehrhard and Allan Castro have been very strong at the plate in the month of June so far. Ehrhard is hitting .317 with four doubles, four home runs and six RBI in addition to seven stolen bases. Castro is batting .292 with a double, three homers and nine RBI.

LET'S GO BACK TO PORTLAND After an off day tomorrow, the Sea Dogs return home to Portland to take on the Akron RubberDucks in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 17th at 6pm. The RubberDucks are currently fighting for a playoff spot and are in second place of the Southwest Division, 1.5 games behind the first place Erie SeaWolves.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 15, 1999 - Chris Norton hit a pair of 2-run home runs as Portland scored a 7-2 win at Akron.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers will take the mound for the Sea Dogs today. In his last start on June 3rd against the Hartford Yard Goats, he tossed 4.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out five. He did not give up a home run. Rogers last faced the Patriots in his Double-A debut on May 16th. He pitched 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out six.







