Fightins Fall in Series Finale to Fisher Cats

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (23-37) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-34) 5-0 on Sunday, finishing the series 3-3. Reading tallied just one hit and recorded four errors in the field.

Fightin Phils starter Mitch Neunborn threw four scoreless innings against the Fisher Cats to open the series. He struck out three batters and lowered his season batting average against to .190 in 33.1 innings.

Neunborn held down New Hampshire again to start Sunday's contest, allowing a triple but working through the lineup while striking out a batter. He continued again in the second with two more strikeouts and retired the side in order. After retiring the first two batters of the third inning, Neunborn allowed three singles in a row, helping the Fisher Cats score a run on a wild pitch in the process. Neunborn then stranded two runners on base to keep the deficit at 1-0.

The Fightin Phils couldn't get the bats going against New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison, not reaching base until Carson DeMartini ripped a single to right field in the bottom of the fourth. Harrison allowed eight hits and two runs Tuesday but found an early groove despite Reading entering fresh off seven or more runs in its last three games.

Neunborn made way for Gunner Mayer in the fourth and he retired the first two batters. But the Fightin Phils committed two infield errors with a walk sandwiched in between to load the bases. New Hampshire leadoff hitter Eddinson Paulino just missed a grand slam by a few feet, hitting it to the right of the foul pole in right field. He instead walked, bringing in another run to make it 2-0.

DeMartini's single didn't do much as Hendry Mendez walked but Felix Reyes grounded into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play. Harrison returned to the mound and continued to carve through Reading's offense. He exited after recording an out and walking a batter in the sixth inning and reliever Conor Larkin entered.

Harrison's day ended with six strikeouts and one hit allowed, and Larkin kept the line clean by retiring the next two batters in the sixth inning. New Hampshire then padded its lead with a two-out single from Charles McAdoo off Andrew Walling. Another came around on a throwing error by DeMartini and the Fisher Cats capped the inning on a double to take a 5-0 lead.

The Fightin Phils threatened in the seventh but left two batters stranded. The trend continued through the rest of the game, as Reading could never get its offense going and dropped the series finale.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home from Tuesday, June 17, through Sunday, June 22, against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

