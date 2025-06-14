Reading Rains on New Hampshire with Third-Straight Win

June 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (23-37) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-34) 7-4 on Saturday in a shortened game due to rain. Reading took control in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 3-2 series lead with one contest remaining.

While the Fightin Phils got off to hot starts in their previous two games, starter Chuck King (W, 2-3) was quickly roughed up from the jump. He allowed the first two runners to reach and after forcing a pop up, he gave up a three-run homer to right field to break the game open early.

King's outings before Saturday had been masterful, allowing two or less runs in three of his last four starts. The well ran dry against the Fisher Cats in the opening frame but he bounced back with a 1-2-3 second inning.

Reading cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second off New Hampshire starter Ryan Watson. Seth Beer reached on a walk and then Cade Fergus belted no-doubt home run into the bullpen - his fourth of June and 12th of the year across Reading and Lehigh Valley.

In the next inning, catcher Luis Caicuto made his Reading debut after batting .309 with Jersey Shore, but grounded out to shortstop. Leadoff hitter Carson DeMartini ripped a single and Hendry Mendez Walked. Felix Reyes - who tallied seven total bases Friday - ripped a ball to deep center field but it was caught on the warning track. The next batter, Alex Binelas, hit a ball to left and this one slammed off the wall, scoring two to give the Fightin Phils a 4-3 lead.

King allowed consecutive doubles after working smoothly through the second and third innings, tying the game at 4-4 again as both sides wrestled back and forth with the lead. His day ended with five strikeouts and three earned runs in 6.0 innings.

Watson went toe-to-toe with King, but he was relieved for Alex Amalfi (L, 3-3) in the sixth. Amalfi fell into trouble and the Figtin Phils reclaimed the lead with an RBI single from Leandro Pineda. Luis Verdugo added two more with a single to right field, scoring Seth Beer and Pineda.

In the top of the seventh, after Jack Dallas retired the first two batters, the pouring rain was to much to continue play. The game was called but was official, resulting in the Fightin Phils third-straight win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Mitch Neunborn will start for Reading, and RHP Devereaux Harrison will be on the mound for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App. The series ends Sunday as first 3,000 men, 18 and older, receive a Father's Day Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Redner's Markets & Quick Stops, "Preferred Grocery Store of the R-Phils." Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.