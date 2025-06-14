Binghamton Sets Season High in Hits in Dominant Win in Richmond

June 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (42-19) set a season high with 17 hits and defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 8-2, on Saturday night at The Diamond. Binghamton won its sixth-straight series, taking four of the first five games this week.

Binghamton raced out to a 6-0 lead over the first three innings against left-hander Joe Whitman (2-6). In the first inning, center fielder Jett Williams (3-for-5, RBI, 2 R, 2B, 2 K) led off the game with a single and left fielder Nick Morabito (2-for-5, R, 2B, K, SB) followed with a double. First baseman Ryan Clifford (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 K) and third baseman Nick Lorusso then hit back-to-back sacrifice flies that put Binghamton up 2-0.

In the second inning, Binghamton hit four doubles and scored three runs. Catcher Kevin Parada (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2 2B, K) led off with a double and second baseman Wyatt Young (1-for-3, RBI, R, 2B, BB, 2 K) followed with an RBI double. Williams drove in Young with an RBI double and later scored on Clifford's RBI double that put the Ponies up 5-0.

In the third inning, right fielder D'Andre Smith (2-for-5, RBI) hit an RBI single that scored designated hitter JT Schwartz (3-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB) and put Binghamton up 6-0.

Richmond (18-44) scraped across two runs in the fifth inning to cut Binghamton's lead to 6-2, highlighted by designated hitter Jario Pomares' RBI single and right fielder Victor Bericoto's sacrifice fly against left-hander Felipe De La Cruz (1-1).

Binghamton extended its lead to 8-2 with a two-run seventh inning. Schwartz led off the frame with a solo home run off right-hander Ian Villers. It marked Schwartz's third home run of the season and Binghamton's eighth of the series. Shortstop William Lugo followed with a double and later scored on Parada's RBI double.

Right-hander Joander Suarez started for Binghamton and allowed two runs (zero earned runs) over 4.1 innings with two strikeouts. De La Cruz earned the win and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout. Right-hander Douglas Orellana tossed a scoreless seventh inning. Right-hander Hunter Parsons tossed two scoreless frames with three strikeouts to close the game.

The Rumble Ponies concludes this six-game series against the Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) on Sunday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton tied its season high with seven doubles in the contest...Binghamton has only dropped one series this season (April 8-13 vs. Hartford)...Parada is hitting .329 with 7 HR, 18 RBI, 14 R, 5 2B, and 12 XBH over his last 22 games, since May 16...Parada recorded his seventh multi-hit game...Schwartz recorded his fifth multi-hit game and first three-hit game...Williams recorded his 13th multi-hit game, fourth three-hit game, and second three-hit game of the series...Morabito recorded his 16th multi-hit game...Clifford extended his hit streak to eight games and recorded his 16th multi-hit game and ninth multi-RBI game...Lugo recorded his 10th multi-hit game...Smith recorded his eighth multi-hit game...Seven hitters in Binghamton's lineup recorded multi-hit games.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.