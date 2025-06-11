Williams Records First Multi-Homer Game, Ponies Fall to Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (39-19) fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 5-2, on Wednesday night at The Diamond. The series is tied 1-1.

Second baseman Jett Williams (2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB) crushed two home runs to center field, which accounted for both of Binghamton's runs. It marked the first multi-home run game of Williams' professional career. Williams, the Mets' No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 48 overall prospect, has now hit six home runs and is hitting .288 with an .894 OPS through 51 games this season.

Williams hit a solo home run to leadoff the fourth inning against right-hander Manuel Mercedes (3-6), which put Binghamton up 1-0.

Richmond (18-41) tied the game against left-hander Zach Thornton (3-1) in the fourth inning on catcher Adrián Sugastey's solo home run.

Williams hit another go-ahead solo home run to center field with two outs in the sixth inning and put Binghamton up 2-1.

Richmond put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth and grabbed a 5-2 lead. Right-hander Dougals Orellana came in out of the bullpen for Binghamton and inherited two of Thornton's runners with one out. Orellana gave up a go-ahead two-run single to third baseman Sabin Ceballos, which put Richmond up 3-2. Later in the frame, center fielder Turner Hill scored on a wild pitch and Ceballos scored on a passed ball, which made it 5-2.

Right-hander Braxton Roxby recorded his second save of the season for Richmond.

The Rumble Ponies continue this six-game series against the Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) on Thursday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Williams recorded Binghamton's second multi-home run game of the season, after Kevin Parada hit two home runs at Hartford on May 17...Williams reached base three times with two homers and a walk and recorded his 11th multi-hit game and seventh multi-RBI game of the season...Williams finished the with a ..397 OBP (5th in the Eastern League), .894 OPS (6th in EL), 288 AVG (7th in the EL), and .497 SLG (7th in EL)...Williams extended his hit streak to three games and on-base streak to eight games...First baseman Ryan Clifford (1-for-4, 2B) laced a double in his final at-bat and extended his hit streak to five games and on-base streak to six games...Right fielder Alex Ramírez drew a walk and was hit by a pitch and extended his on-base streak to nine games...Binghamton recorded just four hits in the game...Thornton (L, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) took his first loss of the season...Binghamton is 21-4 in its last 25 games.







