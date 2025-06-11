Lombard and Jones Go Back-to-Back, Stanton and Stroman Star in Doubleheader Split with Portland Wednesday

The Somerset Patriots split their doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dogs at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Wednesday. Portland won the first game 4-3 and Somerset won the second game 9-2.

With the split, Somerset is 6-2 in doubleheader games this season.

RHP Marcus Stroman (3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K) did not factor into the decision in the first start of his Major League rehab assignment in game one. Stroman threw 46 pitches, 27 of them strikes.

RHP Harrison Cohen (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) struck out the final three batters he faced in his team-leading 20th appearance of the season and did not factor into the decision in game one.

Cohen increased his scoreless streak to nine games dating back to 5/9 @AKR which he has thrown 11.2 IP, allowing 3 H, 7 BB and recording 16 K. In this stretch, Cohen has posted a 0.86 WHIP and a .083 BA. Cohen's nine straight scoreless outings streak is tied for the third-longest active streak in the Eastern League.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 4 K) made his fifth start of the season with Somerset and did not factor into the decision in game two.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) pitched a scoreless fifth inning in game two and earned the win.

Diaz increased his scoreless streak to 10 games dating back to 5/9 @AKR over which he has thrown 10.0 IP, allowing 4 H, 4 BB, and recording 13 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.80 WHIP and a .114 BA. Diaz's 10 straight scoreless outing streak is the second-longest active streak in the EL.

DH Giancarlo Stanton (1-for-4, RBI, 2B, BB) crushed an RBI double in his second game of Major League rehab.

Stanton played all seven innings of game one as the designated hitter. Across two rehab appearances with Somerset, Stanton is 3-for-7 (.429/.500/.571) with 3 H, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 BB and 1 K.

SS George Lombard Jr. (4-for-8, 3 R, 2 RBI, HR, 2 SB, 1 K) crushed his first home run at Double-A, a two-run homer in the third inning of game two and played all 14 innings at shortstop.

At the conclusion of the game, Lombard Jr. ranks first among Yankee minor leaguers in R (45) and BB (46), tied for first in OBP (.419), second in SB (21), tied for seventh in H (52), tied for eighth in OPS (.802) and 10th in AVG (.269).

CF/DH Spencer Jones (3-for-7, 4 R, 2 RBI, HR, 2B, 1K) collected all three of his hits in game two, including his 11th home run of the season which came back-to-back with George Lombard Jr.

Jones leads the team and is in a five-way tie for the Eastern League lead with 11 home runs.

2B Roc Riggio (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K) belted a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning in game one.

Riggio leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 12 home runs. Riggio is tied for seventh among Yankee minor leaguers with 21 extra-base hits (T. Hardman - SOM). Since making his Double-A debut on 6/3, Riggio is 11-for-30 (.367/.367/.967) with 7 R, 11 H, 8 XBH (5 HR, 3 2B) and 1 SB in seven games.

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, HBP, BB, 3 K) got on-base in both games of the doubleheader.

Jasso extended his on-base streak to 18 games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the EL, over which he is 17-for-64 (.266/.365/.453) with 12 R, 17 H, 6 XBH (2 HR, 2 3B, 2 2B), 10 RBI and 7 BB. At the end of the game, Jasso is third in the EL in TB (97), tied for fifth in H (55), tied for seventh in R (32), tied for eighth in XBH (21), eighth in RBI (32) and ninth in SLG (.480).

