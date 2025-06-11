DeLucia Shuts out Goats, Ducks Win, 6-2

June 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia pitched six scoreless innings in his Double-A debut, and the RubberDucks scored four runs in the seventh inning of a 6-2 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak. Akron is 2 1/2 games behind Erie in the Southwest Division first-half race with 10 games remaining.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 1-0, in the seventh inning, shortstop Angel Genao hit a one-out single to center field and took second dbase on a wild pitch. Right fielder Kahlil Watson walked, and an errant pickoff throw by catcher Ronaiker Palma advanced both runners. Third baseman Dayan Frías walked, and with two outs, left fielder Joe Lampe grounded a three-run triple down the right-field line to make it 4-0. Center fielder Jake Fox added an RBI double to left field off the glove of diving shortstop Jose Torres to extend the lead to 5-0.

Mound Presence

DeLucia delivered a career-long six-inning start, working around a two-out double in the first inning and a one-out single in the third. He retired the final 11 batters he faced and struck out five batters without walking any. Right-hander Ross Carver pitched a perfect seventh before allowing three hits, including a two-run home run by first baseman Zach Kokoska, in the eighth inning. Right-hander Zach Jacobs struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning and has pitched 11 straight scoreless innings over his last five outings, allowing only one hit and four walks with 14 strikeouts.

Duck Tales

Akron broke the scoreless tie with its first lead of the series in the fourth inning against right-hander Carlos Torres. Second baseman Alex Mooney hit a two-out single and raced home to score ahead of Palma's tag on an RBI double by designated hitter Tyresse Turner. The RubberDucks' final run came on Frías's solo home run in the ninth inning off right-hander Alec Barger - his fifth of the season and first since May 15.

Notebook

Akron had scored only six total runs over its previous five games in Hartford and only 10 runs over the previous seven...Turner snapped a five-game hitless stretch with his go-ahead double...Genao had his first two Double-A hits...Mooney has five hits in the first two games of the series...Game Time: 2:46...Attendance: 4,940.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Hartford at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Dunkin' Park. Akron right-hander Trent Denholm (6-2, 2.36 ERA) is scheduled to face Yard Goats right-hander McCade Brown (0-0, 3.86 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.