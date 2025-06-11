Big SeaWolves Sixth Supports Serwa

June 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (40-19) became the first team in the Eastern League this season to 40 wins with a 5-2 win over Altoona (25-34) on Wednesday.

Altoona took an early lead against Kenny Serwa in the second inning after loading the bases with one out. Maikol Escotto walked, Imanol Vargas singled, and Wyatt Hendrie was hit by a pitch. Kervin Pichardo scored Escotto with a single to make it 1-0. With Mitch Jebb batting, Vargas scored on a passed ball by Erie catcher Eduardo Valencia to make it 2-0.

Erie did not have their first hit against Altoona starter Wilber Dotel until the fourth inning when Trei Cruz led off with a single. Cruz went to second on Hendrie's passed ball, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on Thayron Liranzo's groundout to make it 2-1.

The SeaWolves bats erupted in the sixth. Cruz drew a one-out walk and stole second. Max Anderson then drove an RBI triple to score Cruz and knot the game at 2-2. Liranzo lined an RBI single to make it 3-2. Jake Holton's double sent Liranzo to third and ended Dotel's day. Justin Meis came in and allowed two-out RBI singles to Justice Bigbie and Roberto Campos, extending Erie's lead to 5-2.

Serwa settled in after his difficult second inning to turn in a quality start. The knuckleballer allowed four hits and two runs, one earned, over six innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Troy Watson, celebrating his 28th birthday, threw two scoreless innings of relief for Erie. Matt Seelinger threw a scoreless ninth to secure his first save of the season. Serwa (2-0) earned the win over Dotel (1-3).

Erie continues the series in Altoona on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as Jaden Hamm starts for Erie.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.