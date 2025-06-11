Marcus Stroman Currently Scheduled to Rehab in Somerset on Wednesday

June 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling to have RHP Marcus Stroman commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Wednesday, June 11. The Patriots take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) in a double header at TD Bank Ballpark beginning at 4:00 pm. Stroman will pitch the first game of the twin billing.

The Yankees placed Stroman on the 15-day injured list on 4/12/25 with left knee inflammation. Prior to the injury, Stroman was 0-1 with 7 K over 9.1 IP in 3 starts this season.

Originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round (22 overall) of the 2012 MLB draft, the Yankees signed Stroman as a free agent on 1/17/24. In his first season with the team, Stroman went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA, 113 K and a SV in 154.2 IP in 30 games (29 starts).

Over parts of 10 seasons with the Blue Jays (2014-19), New York Mets (2019, 2021), Chicago Cubs (2022-23) and Yankees (2024), Stroman has a career 87-86 record with a 3.77 ERA, 1,211 K and 2 SV in 1,467.2 IP in 264 career games (255 starts) that include 4 complete games and 2 shutouts.

The Medford, New York native is a two-time All-Star (2019, 2023) and a Gold Glove Winner (2017).

Stroman becomes the eighth Yankee to rehab with Somerset in 2025 and the 43 rd different player since the Patriots were named the team's Double-A affiliate in 2021.







