Zach Kokoska Homers in Goats Loss

June 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Zach Kokoska smacked a two-run homer, but the Yard Goats had their season-high six-game win streak snapped, falling to the Akron RubberDucks 6-2 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Akron starter Dylan DeLucia made his first career Double-A start, and the former College Baseball World Series Most Outstanding Player was impressive. DeLucia pitched a season-high six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five batters. Yards Goats third baseman Kyle Karros doubled tonight, extending his on-base streak to 23 games.

The RubberDucks got on the board first when Tyresse Turner doubled off Yard Goats reliever Carlos Torres in the fourth inning to score Alex Mooney, giving Akron a 1-0 lead.

Akron stacked on four runs in the seventh inning with two outs. Joe Lampe cleared the bases with a triple down the right field line, extending the RubberDucks lead to 4-0. Jake Fox followed with an RBI double to score Lampe and made the Akron lead 5-0.

Zach Kokoska blasted a home run into the right field upper deck off RubberDucks reliever Ross Carver to score Braiden Ward and cut the Yard Goats' deficit to 5-2 in the eighth. Kokoska is now batting .385 in June, along with a pair of homers.

Dayan Frias bumped Akron's lead to 6-2 when he homered in the ninth.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks, on Thursday night at 7:10 pm. RHP McCade Brown gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Trent Denholm, who will start for The RubberDucks. It's Unicorn Night! The game will be Televised on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Dylan DeLucia (1-0)

LP: Carlos Torres (1-1)

Time: 2:46







