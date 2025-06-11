Portland Splits Doubleheader in Somerset

June 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Somerset, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (29-28) split the doubleheader with the Somerset Patriots (27-32) with a 4-3 win in game one and 9-2 loss in game two. The Sea Dogs remain in third place, 10.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Game One

Trailing Somerset 2-1 entering the top of the fifth, Portland's offense sparked. With one out, Caden Rose singled and then stole second base. After consecutive walks issued to Ahbram Liendo and Zach Ehrhard loaded the bases, Marvin Alcantara reached on an error that allowed Rose and Liendo to score which gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. The next batter Allan Castro grounded out but Z. Ehrhard scored on the play, increasing Portland's lead to 4-2.

Somerset trimmed the lead to one run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Spencer Jones walked and quickly reached third base in the ensuing play, a throwing error that put Rafael Flores aboard. In the next at-bat Roc Riggio lined an RBI single that scored Jones which made the score 4-3.

The Patriots started the scoring in the bottom of the first. George Lombard Jr. reached via an error and then scored on an RBI double by MLB Rehabber Giancarlo Stanton to take a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs responded in the top of the second. Tyler Miller worked a leadoff walk. A groundout in the ensuing at-bat moved Miller to second. Following a flyout that moved Miller to third, Drew Ehrhard lined an RBI single which tied the game at 1-1.

Somerset broke the tie in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by Riggio (5) which made the score 2-1.

LHP Connelly Early (5-0, 2.27 ERA) earned the win for the Sea Dogs tossing 5.0 innings of three-run ball (one earned) while allowing six hits while striking out eight. RHP Baron Stuart (0-2, 5.64 ERA) was given the loss for the Patriots tossing 1.2 innings allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit while walking two and striking out two. RHP Yovanny Cruz (S,5) received the save tossing 2.0 innings of shutout ball while surrendering one hit.

MLB Rehabber Giancarlo Stanton went 1-4 with an RBI single for Somerset. RHP Marcus Stroman made an MLB Rehab Assignment start for the Patriots. Stroman tossed 3.1 innings of one-run ball while giving up one hit, two walks, and struck out four batters.

Game Two

Portland jumped on the board in the top of the first on two solo home runs by Zach Ehrhard (3) and Allan Castro (3) which gave Portland a 2-0 lead.

Somerset tallied one run in the bottom of the first. George Lombard Jr. reached via an error but was retired in the next at-bat on a fielder's choice ground out that allowed Spencer Jones to reach base. Then Dylan Jasso was hit-by-pitch to put two runners aboard. After a flyout, Tyler Hardman reached on an error which loaded the bases. Cole Gabrielson drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jones and made the game 2-1.

The Patriots offense ignited in the bottom of the second. Antonio Gomez walked to start the inning. Following a strikeout, Lombard Jr. singled which moved Gomez to second. The next batter Jones ripped an RBI double to tie the game at 2-2. With Lombard Jr. on third, Dylan Jasso cranked an RBI single coupled with an error brought home two more runs to give Somerset a 4-2 lead, Jasso reached third on the error. In the ensuing at-bat, Brendan Jones was walked and then stole second base. The next batter Hardman peppered an RBI single that scored Jasso and moved Jones to third base. After Hardman swiped second on a steal, Gabrielson hit a ground ball to second that brought Jones in to score which moved the Patriots lead to 6-2.

Somerset tacked three more runs onto the board in the bottom of the third. Max Burt worked a one out walk and then scored on a two-run home run by Lombard Jr. (1) which made the score 8-2. In the ensuing at-bat, S.Jones cranked a solo home run which gave the Patriots a 9-2 lead.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (1-1, 5.19 ERA) received the win for the Patriots, tossing 4.0 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while giving up five hits and striking out four batters. RHP Reidis Sena (4-2, 4.13 ERA) was tagged with the loss for the Sea Dogs.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will square off again tomorrow night, Thursday June 12th at 6:35pm at TD Bank Ballpark. LHP Hayden Mullins (0-1, 3.38 ERA) will start for Portland while Somerset will send RHP Carlos Lagrange (1-0, 4.50 ERA) to the bump.







