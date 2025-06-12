June 12, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SPLIT WITH SOMERSET The Sea Dogs split the doubleheader with the Somerset Patriots with a 4-3 win in game one and 9-2 loss in game two. Trailing Somerset 2-1 entering the top of the fifth, Portland's offense sparked. bases loaded, Marvin Alcantara reached on an error that allowed Rose and Liendo to score which gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. The next batter Allan Castro grounded out but Z. Ehrhard scored on the play, increasing Portland's lead to 4-2. In game two, Somerset capitalized on four fielding errors by the Sea Dogs. Zach Ehrhard and Allan Castro each had solo homers in the first inning, but it wasn't enough to hold on to the win.

ANOTHER REHABBER Tonight, Giancarlo Stanton will play for the Patriots on a MLB rehab assignment from the New York Yankees for the third straight day. Last night, RHP Marcus Stroman went 3.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out four.

ROMERO HOLDS THE KEYS Mikey Romero was placed on the Injured List on June 4th and ever since, the Sea Dogs have gone 1-7 in his absence in the lineup. In 36 games this season, Romero is hitting .246 (34-for-138) with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 RBI.

WHOOPS TIMES FOUR In the second game of the doubleheader last night, the Sea Dogs committed a season-high four errors. Luis Ravelo committed two in the first inning. The most errors committed by the Sea Dogs in a single game was eight on September 5, 2015 against New Britain.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to tonight's game, catcher Juan Montero was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville. In 10 games this year with the Drive, Montero i sbatting .176 (6-for-34) with a double and four RBI. He owned a .282 OBP prior to his promotion. In the corresponding move, catcher Mark Kolozsvary was put on the Injured List.

DOUBLE TROUBLE The Ehrhard brothers provided a lot of production at the plate and on the mound yesterday for the Sea Dogs. Zach Ehrhard hit Portland's first leadoff homer to start a game since Roman Anthony did it on July 31, 2024 vs Erie. Zach finished the twin bill three-for-six with a homer, double, RBI, walk and two runs scored. Drew Ehrhard closed things out for the Sea Dogs in the second game. He tossed a scoreless ninth inning without allowed a hit.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in third place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are 9.5 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Somerset Patriots are in fifth place, 12.5 games out of first place and 3.0 games behind Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 12, 1996 - Livan Hernandez tossed 7 shutout innings and Kevin Millar homered, doubled and drove in 4 runs as the Sea Dogs crushed New Britain, 8-1. June 12, 1998 -Mike Gulan homered to snap a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning and Bobby Rodgers allowed only a run on 3 hits while fanning 9 batters in 6 innings as the Sea Dogs topped Bowie, 3-1.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. In his fourth start of the season with Portland on June 6th against the Hartford Yard Goats, he tossed 2.1 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out two. He did not give up a home run. Mullins has never faced the Patriots.







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2025

