Denholm Dominates, But Hartford Homers Down Ducks, 4-2

June 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron right-hander Trent Denholm pitched six scoreless innings, and left fielder Joe Lampe hit a two-run double, but a pair of eighth-inning homers led the Hartford Yard Goats to a 4-2 win over the RubberDucks at Dunkin' Park Thursday night, keeping Akron is 2 1/2 games behind Erie in the Southwest Division first-half race with nine games remaining.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 2-0, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Hartford left fielder Braiden Ward hit a one-out solo home run to right field off right-hander Tyler Thornton. After third baseman Kyle Karros reached on catcher's interference, Thornton walked shortstop Jose Torres. Catcher Bryant Betancourt then hit an 0-2 pitch for a three-run home run to right field - his second go-ahead, and ultimately, game-winning home run of the series, giving Hartford a 4-2 lead.

Mound Presence

Denholm worked around a hit in each of the first four innings. Given a 2-0 lead in the sixth, he allowed a leadoff single to center fielder Cole Carrigg, who stole second base but was thrown out trying to steal third base by catcher Cameron Barstad to third baseman Tyresse Turner. Denholm completed six innings for a second straight start, striking out six batters without a walk, and giving Akron a second straight six-scoreless-inning start (Dylan DeLucia in Wednesday's win). Left-hander Shawn Rapp worked around a hit batter and a hit in a scoreless seventh. Thornton worked the eighth inning and was charge four runs, three earned, on two hits and a walk.

Duck Tales

After being held to two hits through five scoreless innings by right-hander McCade Brown, Akron broke the scoreless tie in the sixth. Designated hitter Cooper Ingle walked with one out, first baseman Jorge Burgos hit a two-out single, and Lampe drilled a two-run double off the right-field wall, giving him five RBIs in two games. In the ninth, right-hander Brayan Castillo walked Lampe, shortstop Alex Mooney hit a one-out double to left field, and pinch hitter Jake Fox walked with two outs, before pinch hitter Angel Genao grounded out to second base to end the game.

Notebook

Mooney has seven hits in the first three games of the series and is a team-leading 11-for-27 (.407) in June...Lampe has four hits, a double, a triple and six RBIs in his four-game hitting streak...Akron starting pitchers have not allowed a run in the series over 14 2/3 innings...Game Time: 2:28...Attendance: 6,647.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Hartford at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Dunkin' Park. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (3-3, 2.31 ERA) is scheduled to face Yard Goats left-hander Sean Sullivan (4-1, 2.03 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







