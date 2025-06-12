Stanton Rehabs For Third Game in Margaritaville Night Loss to Portland Thursday
June 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs in the game four of a seven-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Thursday by a score of 6-1.
Portland stole 11 bases, the most that Somerset has allowed in a single game in franchise history.
RHP Carlos Lagrange (4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 BB, 2 K) was tabbed with the loss in his second start with Somerset this season.
DH Giancarlo Stanton (0-for-4, 2 K) made the third appearance of his Major League rehab assignment.
Across three rehab games with Somerset, Stanton is 3-for-11 (.273/.333/.364) with 3 H, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 BB and 3 K.
C Rafael Flores (3-for-4, R, K) paced the team with three hits, including an RBI double in the sixth inning.
At the end of the game, Flores is second in the Eastern League lead in HR (11), TB (115), ranks second in H (67), tied for second in XBH (25), third in RBI (39), tied for seventh in R (33), eighth in SLG (.498), ninth in 2B (15) and 10th in OPS (.840).
CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, K) scored the Patriots' lone run in the sixth inning.
Jones has scored a run in each of his last four games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the EL.
