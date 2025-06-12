Binghamton Blows Past Richmond in Shutout on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (40-19) defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 11-0, on Thursday night at The Diamond. Binghamton moved its magic number down to 1 to clinch the first-half title in the Northeast Division and recorded a season-high 16 hits and spun its sixth shutout.

Binghamton scored runs in every inning from the second to the sixth. In the second inning, catcher Kevin Parada (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 K) launched a solo home run to left field that put Binghamton up 1-0 against left-hander Jack Choate (1-5). It marked Parada's sixth home run of the season.

In the third inning, designated hitter Ryan Clifford (2-for-5, HR, RBI, R) belted a solo home run to center field that put Binghamton up 2-0. It marked Clifford's Eastern League-leading 12th home run of the season and his fourth in his last six games.

In the fourth inning, Parada drove in third baseman William Lugo with a sacrifice fly that made it 3-0.

Binghamton put up three runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by center fielder Nick Morabito's RBI single, first baseman Nick Lorusso's RBI double and left fielder D'Andre Smith's RBI groundout that put the Ponies up 6-0.

In the sixth inning, shortstop Jett Williams (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 3B, 2B, BB, SB) hit a two-out triple and Morabito (3-for-5, 3 RBI, R, 2B, SB) followed with an RBI double that made it 7-0.

Binghamton put up four runs in the eighth inning. Williams hit a two-run triple that put Binghamton up 9-0. It marked Williams' second-straight at-bat with a triple and third-straight at-bat with an extra base hit. Morabito then hit an RBI single that scored Williams and made it 10. Morabito recorded three hits and drove in three runs. Later in the frame, Lorusso drove in a run on a double play, which made it 11-0.

Binghamton's pitching staff blanked Richmond (18-42) and recorded 10 strikeouts and just five hits and two walks. Right-hander Jack Wenninger started and recorded five strikeouts over four scoreless innings. Right-hander Luis Moreno (5-1) earned the win and tossed two hitless and scoreless frames in relief. Righty Joshua Cornielly recorded two strikeouts in a perfect inning. Right-hander Alex Carrillo recorded two strikeouts over a scoreless eighth inning. Right-hander Cameron Foster recorded one strikeout in a perfect ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue this six-game series against the Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) on Friday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Williams recorded his 12th multi-hit game, third three-hit game, and eighth multi-RBI game and extended his hit streak to four games and on-base streak to eight games...Morabito recorded his 15th multi-hit game, fifth three-hit game, eighth multi-RBI game, and second three-RBI game...Clifford recorded his 14th multi-hit game and extended his hit streak to six games...Lorusso (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2 2B, BB) recorded his 12th multi-hit game...Lugo (2-for-5, R) recorded his ninth multi-hit game...Parada recorded his fifth multi-hit game and fifth multi-RBI game...Binghamton would clinch a playoff berth with a Hartford loss on Thursday.







