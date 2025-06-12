Bombs Away: Three Curve Homers Sink SeaWolves

CURVE, Pa. - Jack Brannigan, Imanol Vargas and Hudson Head each homered in Altoona's 10-6 win over the Erie SeaWolves in front of 5,679 fans on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona took their first lead with a three-run third inning. After Brannigan's two-run shot tied the game at two, the Curve used a walk from Nick Cimillo and back-to-back hits from Tres Gonzalez and Maikol Escotto to take a 3-2 advantage.

After Erie rallied for two runs against Jarod Bayless and Emmanuel Chapman in the fourth inning to take a 4-3 lead, the Curve swatted a pair of two-run homers in the sixth inning to take a 7-5 lead they would not relinquish. Vargas and Head each hit their first home run of the season in the inning, plating four runs off Erie righthander Tim Naughton.

The Curve added three insurance runs in the eighth inning when Mitch Jebb singled home Aaron McKeithan. Jack Brannigan plated two more later in the inning with a single, wrapping up a 2-for-5 day with four runs batted in.

On the mound, four Curve pitchers covered the bullpen day. Bayless tossed a season-long 3.2 innings and allowed two unearned runs as the starter. After Chapman tossed 2.1 innings and earned the win, Cy Nielson and Wilkin Ramos covered the final three innings on the mound. Nielson has gone two innings in each of his last two outings.

The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start for Altoona with LHP Carlos Pena on the mound for the SeaWolves.

