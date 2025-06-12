Cats Can't Survive Reading's Late Push in Narrow Loss

June 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

READING, PA - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-32) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils (21-37) in another tightly-contested matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday night, 9-7. New Hampshire's Trey Yesavage tossed four innings and surrendered one earned run in his Double-A debut, but Reading's offense surged for eight runs in the next four innings on top of a five-run fifth inning to sway Thursday's game.

Yesavage's (TOR No. 2, MLB Pipeline) Double-A debut was greeted with cheers and applause as the Boyertown, Pennsylvania native took the field in Reading. The righty walked the bases loaded with no outs but was able to escape the frame with one run allowed on a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 1-0 into the second, the 21-year-old Yesavage collected his first career Double-A strikeout and faced the minimum in the bottom of the second. Yesavage issued a lead-off walk before Fisher Cats catcher Alex Stone fired a ball in the dirt to nab R-Phils catcher Andrick Nava attempting to advance at second.

New Hampshire went hitless through the first two innings before second baseman Eddinson Paulino homered off Reading starter Jean Cabrera (PHI No. 11, MLB Pipeline) with two outs to put the Cats in front, 2-1. It was Paulino's second homer in as many games. Paulino's 387-foot round-tripper was his sixth of the season after he belted three home runs with Portland in 2024.

Yesavage faced the top of the order for the second time and set down the R-Phils in order with one strikeout. Despite allowing a lead-off double in the top of the fourth inning, Yesavage escaped the jam by fanning two more batters to strand the runner on third. Yesavage's Double-A debut came to a close after going four innings and surrendering one earned run on one hit, four walks and four strikeouts.

Reading took control of new Fisher Cats pitcher Grayson Thurman with a five-run bottom of the fifth inning as five consecutive R-Phils reached base with two outs. With runners on first and second, right fielder Felix Reyes brought in a run on a single before Reading third baseman Alex Binelas belted a three-run homer to take a 6-1 lead.

The Fisher Cats fought back in the top of the sixth inning after first baseman Peyton Williams got the frame started with a single. Reading reliever Andrew Schultz picked up two outs before center fielder Devonte Brown drilled a two-out, two-run homer to cut the R-Phil's lead to 6-4. Designated hitter Dasan Brown then reached on a hit-by-pitch and swiped second. One pitch later, Brown stole third and advanced home on a wild pitch by Reading's Schultz, and the Cats trailed, 6-5.

New Hampshire's Paulino singled and right fielder Jace Bohrofen walked to start the seventh inning. Williams then chopped a grounder to second base that forced Bohrofen out at second and an errant throw to first allowed Paulino to round third and score as the tying run, 6-6.

Now facing New Hampshire's Rafael Sanchez (L, 2-4), the R-Phils pulled ahead in the bottom of the seventh inning by putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. After a leadoff double by Carson DeMartini, Reading's Hendry Mendez placed a bunt to the third-base side of the mound and drew a wild throw from Sanchez to plate DeMartini from second. With Mendez advancing to second and third on the throwing error, Binelas plated his fifth run of the game on a single to move Thursday's score to 8-6.

The Fisher Cats plated another run in the top of the eighth inning when Paulino poked his third hit of the ballgame and scored from first on a Bohrofen double off the center-field wall. Bohrofen was stranded on second, and the Cats trailed, 8-7.

Reading added another insurance run in the home-half of the eighth on a Mendez sacrifice fly to left field to finalize the scoring at 9-7.

New Hampshire left fielder Ryan McCarty reached on a walk in the top of the ninth inning, but R-Phils reliever Tommy McCollum earned his first save of the season and sealed Reading's Thursday night victory. Despite recording a blown save, Reading's Travis Kuhn collected the win in 1-1/3 innings of work with one earned run on two hits and one strikeout.

The series enters the weekend with a 7:00 PM EDT start on Friday night. Fisher Cats righty Grant Rogers (1-1, 2.57 ERA) is on the bump for his fifth New Hampshire start. The 11th rounder out of McNeese state has allowed six earned runs in 21 innings in his first go at the Double-A level. Righty Wil Crowe (1-1, 1.50 ERA) will make his fourth start of the year for the R-Phils after being signed by Philadelphia on May 20.

