Senators Edge Baysox in Extras Behind Stehly's Big Night

June 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators battled their way to a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Bowie Baysox Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium. Murphy Stehly provided the offensive spark, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the 4th and a sacrifice fly in the 10th that drove in the winning run.

Harrisburg trailed early after Bowie's Adam Retzbach homered in the 1st, but the Senators chipped away. Seaver King's sac fly in the 5th gave Harrisburg a 2-1 lead, and Kevin Made's RBI single in the 6th made it 3-1. Bowie responded with a two-run homer in the bottom half to tie it.

Pitchers Kyle Luckham, Thomas Schultz, Junior Santos, and Michael Cuevas combined for a terrific effort, with Cuevas earning the save in a clean 10th.

Harrisburg Notables:

Murphy Stehly (3B): 2-for-3, HR (5), 2 RBI, sac fly, HBP. Delivered a solo homer in the 4th and a clutch sacrifice fly in the 10th for the game-winning RBI. Continues to be a major spark offensively (.373 AVG, 1.113 OPS).

Kevin Made (2B): 1-for-2, RBI, BB, HBP. Picked up a key 2-out RBI single in the 6th and reached base three times.

Seaver King (SS): RBI sac fly in the 5th inning, drew a walk, scored a run.

Delino DeShields (CF): 1-for-4, run scored, made multiple key plays in center including a 10th-inning flyout to preserve the lead.

Kyle Luckham (ND): 5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 K

Junior Santos (W, 4-2): Tossed a scoreless 9th with a walk and strikeout.

Michael Cuevas (S, 8): Earned the save with a clean 10th inning, retiring the side on just 9 pitches.

Up Next:

The Senators and the Chesapeake Baysox play game three of their four-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:50 p.m.







