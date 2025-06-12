Career High Five RBI from Alex Binelas Leads Reading to Back-And-Forth Win

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (21-37) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-32) 9-7 on Thursday. Led by Alex Binelas' career-high five RBI and Carson DeMartini's three-hit game, the Fightin Phils ended their three-game skid to win their first game of the series.

A star-studded pitching matchup took the field as Blue Jays No. 2 prospect Trey Yesavage and Phillies No. 11 prospect Jean Cabrera faced off. Yesavage, a Boyertown native, was promoted to Double-A recently and made his debut with the Fisher Cats Thursday. Cabrera leads the Fightin Phils in strikeouts this year with 54 through 57.2 innings.

He worked around a leadoff walk to start the game and retired the next three batters, setting the stage for the Fightin Phils offense. Yesavage struggled early and walked Reading's first three batters, allowing it to take the first lead on a sacrifice fly from Alex Binelas.

The Fightin Phils secured a 1-0 lead even without Phillies No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller. The shortstop was out of the lineup for the first time since May 21. In his place, Carson DeMartini started at shortstop instead of third base and usual second baseman Robert Moore moved to centerfield.

Both pitchers worked through the second inning with ease but Cabrera lost a grip in the third, shifting the game in New Hampshire's favor. After a walk to nine-hole hitter Jay Harry, Eddinson Paulino ripped a two-run shot to the Redner's Eevent Center. Paulino's impressed in his trip to Baseballtown thus far, tallying at least four total bases in all three games.

Yesavage faced the minimum through the first three innings after his three-walk hiccup. He didn't allow a hit until the top of the fourth, when Felix Reyes slashed a double into the right-field gap. Yesavage kept Reyes stranded, and finished with a line of just one hit allowed in 4.0 innings.

Grayson Thurman entered in his place and the Fightin Phils scored with some small ball to retake the lead. Leandro Pineda walked and advanced to second on a ball in the dirt. After two outs from Luis Verdugo and then Moore, Reading pieced together three consecutive hits to plate DeMartini. With Reading up 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, it continued to threaten with two outs and two runners on.

Third baseman Alex Binelas reared back on a 2-1 pitch. Seconds later, he was standing at home plate admiring his work.Binelas blasted a three-run no-doubter to right field, breaking the game open to give the Fightin Phils a 6-2 lead and five-run inning.

Cabrera's work was done after the inning, finishing with five strikeouts and two earned runs in 5.0 innings. Andrew Schultz entered in relief and allowed a two-run shot to Devonte Brown, cutting the deficit to two. Another run came around from second after a walk and wild pitch and another walk, ending Schultz night. As Travis Kuhn (W, 6-2) entered for the seventh, the tying run scored on a throwing error by DeMartini.

With work to do, DeMartini made up for his mistake with a double down the right field line. Hendry Mendez then executed a perfect bunt, which was thrown away by pitcher Rafael Sanchez (L, 2-4) to score DeMartini and move Mendez all the way to third. Reading retook the lead once again. Binelas then scored Mendez on a single for his fifth RBI of the day.

New Hampshire continued to battle back Binelas' insurance run mixed with another from Mendez on a sacrifice fly was enough for the Fightin Phils to capture the win.

