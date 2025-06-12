Squirrels Blanked by Rumble Ponies, 11-0

June 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 11-0, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (18-42) committed three errors and allowed 16 hits as the Rumble Ponies (40-19) picked up their 20th win in their last 23 games.

Binghamton scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings before three runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the eighth.

Diego Velasquez had two hits for the Flying Squirrels. Will Bednar pitched a scoreless seventh inning and struck out two.

The series continues on Friday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (2-5, 3.42) will start for Richmond opposed by Binghamton right-hander Jonathan Pintaro (0-2, 3.67). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

