Yesavage Set for Double-A Debut against R-Phils

June 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-31) look for their third straight win over Reading Fightin Phils (20-37) at FirstEnergy Stadium with a 7:00 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. Last night, New Hampshire won for the eighth time in the last nine games. Reading continues its three-game skid after falling on Sunday in Harrisburg, 3-1. All eight games between New Hampshire and Reading have been decided by one run, as the season series stands at four games apiece.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire rode Jace Bohrofen's three doubles on their way to a 5-4 win over the R-Phils. Bohrofen tied the game in the top of the seventh inning with a double to right field before Devonte Brown broke the tie with a two-run single to go up, 5-3. Eddinson Paulino kickstarted the scoring with a solo blast in the top of the third inning for his fifth bomb of the season.

Fisher Cats starter Juaron Watts-Brown tossed three hitless innings before allowing a home run in the bottom of the third and departed after allowing two straight triples to start the bottom of the sixth. Watts-Brown finished with three earned runs on six hits in five innings of work. Reliever Justin Kelly (W, 1-2) went one inning with no earned runs and one hit allowed to take the win on Wednesday night.

Reading had the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the eighth and ninth innings but could only plate one in the eighth. Reading's Alex Binelas attempted to score from first but was cut down at the plate on a relay from New Hampshire shortstop Jay Harry to end the eighth and keep the score at 5-4.

Fisher Cats righty Johnathan Lavallee (S, 2) was tasked with the bottom of the ninth inning and was able to work around a runner on second with one out to secure New Hampshire's fourth win over the R-Phils this season.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Thursday night will feature the Double-A debut of Toronto Blue Jays' No. 2 prospect (MLB.com), Trey Yesavage. The right-handed starter is in his first season of pro ball after he was selected with the 20th overall in the 2024 draft out of East Carolina. Yesavage is the Minor League-leader with 88 strikeouts to 19 walks across 50-2/3 innings to climb to No. 68 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He started the year with Single-A Dunedin and pitched to a 2.13 earned run average in 33-1/3 innings pitched. Yesavage received the call-up to High-A Vancouver on May 20 and boasted a 1.56 earned run average in four starts for the Canadians. The 21-year-old is now the youngest player on New Hampshire's roster after finishing up at ECU in 2024. Yesavage worked his way to a starting role in his sophomore year and became the Pirates' top rotation arm as a junior. In his final season, Yesavage compiled an 11-1 record with a 2.02 earned run average while holding hitters to a .154 batting average. He earned the American Athletic Conference triple crown by pacing the league in earned run average, wins and strikeouts with 145 in 93.1/3 innings.

Reading's Jean Cabrera (1-3, 3.90 ERA) gets his 12th start for the R-Phils this season. The righty is coming off his second quality start of the season, where he tossed six innings with two earned runs and received a no-decision in Reading's 3-2 loss to Harrisburg on June 6. Cabrera started against New Hampshire on May 15 and went 5-1/3 innings while surrendering four earned on five hits in a game that Reading would go on to win, 11-10. Cabrera walked four batters and pitched into the top of the sixth inning as New Hampshire's Harry and Yohendrick Piñango took Cabrera deep with solo shots in the contest. Signed as an international free agent in 2019, the Phillies protected Cabrera from the Rule 5 Draft in November of 2024. The Maracay, Venezuela, product split time between Reading and High-A Jersey Shore in 2024 and is listed as the Phillies' No. 11 top prospect (MLB.com).

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 12, 2018- The Fisher Cats opened a road trip at Canal Park with a 6-1 win over Akron. The only hit for the RubberDucks came in the seventh inning off reliever Danny Young. Jon Harris worked the first six innings without allowing a hit to pick up the win. Bo Bichette homered and drove in three runs.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The series rolls into the weekend with a 7:00 PM EDT start on Friday night. Fisher Cats righty Grant Rogers (1-1, 2.57 ERA) takes to the hill for New Hampshire and Reading's Wil Crowe (1-1, 1.50 ERA) will make his 80th career Minor League appearance. The Fisher Cats continue their six-game series in Reading a 7:00 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. Reading will toss righty Jean Cabrera (1-3, 3.90 ERA) on the mound while New Hampshire's starter is to be determined for Thursday. New Hampshire returns home on Tuesday, June 17 to finish the first half with a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots at Delta Dental Stadium.







