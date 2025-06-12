Baysox Launch Two Homers, Fall in Extra Innings to Harrisburg on Thursday

June 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell in 10 innings to the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a final of 4-3 at Prince George's Stadium on Thursday night.

Adam Retzbach put Chesapeake ahead in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to left, his fourth blast of the year. Retzbach has now reached safely in 15 of his last 18 games.

Chesapeake (27-31) starter Ryan Long pitched into the sixth inning and gave up just two earned runs while striking out four. This matched the longest start of the season for Long.

Long's first earned run allowed came in the fourth, when Harrisburg's Murphy Stehly hit a game-tying solo homer to left. The second run was allowed in the sixth after Long had exited. Kevin Made singled in a run, making it 3-1 Harrisburg (30-30).

Trailing by two in the sixth with a runner on second, Noelberth Romero cranked his second homer of the year to left with a two-run shot to even the score. Romero went 2-for-3 with a walk in the contest.

Chesapeake's bullpen, which ranks fourth-best in Double-A in ERA, combined for five innings and six strikeouts without an earned run allowed between Robinson Martínez, Peter Van Loon and Gerald Ogando (L, 1-1).

In the 10th, Stehly drove in Seaver King from third with a sacrifice fly to give Harrisburg a 4-3 lead.

Michael Cuevas (S, 8) set down Chesapeake in order in the 10th to seal the victory for Harrisburg. Junior Santos (W, 4-2) earned the win after dealing a scoreless ninth and stranding the winning runs on second and first to send the game into extras.

All three games in the series have been decided by one run.

Chesapeake and Harrisburg will continue their series tomorrow evening at Prince George's Stadium, when RHP Nestor German (2-2, 4.50) will start for the Baysox against the Senators' RHP Bryce Conley (1-2, 2.73). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

