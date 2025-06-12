Betancourt Leads Yard Goats to Win

June 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bryant Betancourt blasted a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the Akron RubberDucks 4-2 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park in front of 6,647 fans. Betancourt's homer was his second in three games, and both were game-winning bombs. Yard Goats starter McCade Brown had a solid outing, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out nine batters. Brown retired 11 batters in a row at one point and now has 20 strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched with Hartford. In the eighth inning, Braiden Ward homered three batters before Betancourt's three-run shot. Hartford reliever Brayan Castillo came through when he closed the game in a bases-loaded, two-out situation.

The RubberDucks struck in the sixth inning when Joe Lampe doubled off Yard Goats starter McCade Brown to score Cooper Ingle and Jorge Burgos, making the Akron lead 2-0.

The Yard Goats responded in the eighth inning with four runs. Braiden Ward smashed a solo homer off RubberDucks reliever Tyler Thornton, cutting the Hartford deficit to 2-1. Bryant Betancourt cracked a three-run home run three at-bats later, scoring Kyle Karros and Jose Torres. Karros reached base for the 24th straight game.

Collin Baumgartner and Brayan Castillo were lights out tonight for the Yard Goats bullpen, allowing zero runs in 3.1 innings pitched on just three hits.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks, on Friday night at 7:10 pm. LHP Sean Sullivan gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Rodney Boone, who will start for The RubberDucks. The Yard Goats will play as the Malmo Oak Milkers! The game will be streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Brayan Castillo (2-2)

LP: Tyler Thornton (0-1)

TIme: 2:28







Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.