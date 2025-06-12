Sea Dogs Steal Franchise Record 11 Bases in Somerset

Somerset, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (30-28) stole a franchise record 11 bases in their 6-1 win over the Somerset Patriots (27-33) on Thursday night.

Zach Ehrhard (2), Tyler Miller, Karson Simas (2), Caden Rose (2), Ronald Rosario, Marvin Alcantara and Allan Castro (2) each swiped at least one base tonight for the Sea Dogs. Portland's 11 stolen bases were the most since May 13, 2023 when the Sea Dogs stole nine bases against the Somerset Patriots in Portland. Ceddanne Rafaela had a franchise-high of six in a single game.

Portland struck first in the top of the first inning. After a leadoff single by Zach Ehrhard, he then stole second base. He scored on an RBI hit by Tyler Miller and Portland led, 1-0.

The Sea Dogs struck again in the top of the second inning. After a leadoff single by Karson Simas, he stole second and was joined on the basepath by Caden Rose who drew a walk. Simas scored on an error by the pitcher on a pickoff attempt extending Portland's lead. Rose came home on a sacrifice fly by Marvin Alcantara, and the Sea Dogs led, 3-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Ehrhard led off with a double and stole third base. Alcantara then drew a walk. Allan Castro drove them both home with a two-run double, his second hit of the night.

Karson Simas blasted a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning to add to Portland's lead.

An RBI double by Rafael Flores in the bottom of the sixth inning drove home the lone run of the game for the Patriots.

LHP Hayden Mullins (1-1, 2.45 ERA) tossed 5.0 shutout innings earning his first Double-A win. He allowed one hit while walking four and striking out four. RHP Carlos Lagrange (1-1, 7.20 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.0 innings allowing five runs on seven hits while walking five and striking out two. RHP Jack Anderson (1) earned the 4.0 inning save giving up one run on three hits while walking one and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will meet again tomorrow, Friday, July 13th at 7:05pm. RHP Yordanny Monegro (2-1, 2.51 ERA) will start for Portland while Somerset will send LHP Brock Selvidge (0-1, 6.00 ERA) to the bump.







